CLEMSON, S.C. — Emme Fisher added another honor to her remarkable running career at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The former West Carteret standout earned her first All-ACC honor in a North Carolina Tar Heels uniform, taking fifth in the 1-mile in a personal-record 4 minutes, 46.13 seconds.
“Being All-ACC is something I have dreamed of since first getting to UNC over two years ago,” she said. “Finally being able to do that was a result of years of hard work and training under my belt and truly believing in myself. I feel so happy and proud to have done that for not just myself, but for my team as well.”
Fisher started her career at UNC-Wilmington before transferring to Chapel Hill as a sophomore.
She was the best runner for UNCW in her freshman season and tabbed as the Most Valuable Runner while also collecting the Seahawk Award, which is a leadership honor coaches distribute to an athlete who contributes to the betterment of the team through spirit, competition and teamwork.
She finished 17th last season in the 1-mile with a 4:53.86 clocking at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Leading up to this year’s league title meet, she had competed just three times but felt she learned from her mistakes in those races.
“I felt ready to go for ACCs,” Fisher said. “Our coaches constantly stress the importance of embracing whatever situation you’re in and being present and great where your feet are. This idea especially helped me feel ready for anything coming into this meet.”
Her first goal was to make the finals, something she fell short of last season.
The top two runners in each preliminary heat automatically advance, and then the next four-fastest times qualify. Fisher was in the third heat and ended up getting fourth place with a 3-second personal-record 4:48.24 to earn the 10th and final qualifying spot.
“I wasn’t even close to making the finals last year, so that’s been on my mind for an entire year,” she said. “I went into this meet truly believing I was capable of running with anyone else and told myself for a week straight that I would make the finals, even writing it in my journal. My plan for the mile was to stay patient and then pick things up with 600 meters to go.”
A competitive finish in the 1-mile final saw less than one second separate the top three finishers and each of the top six runners post personal records.
Florida State claimed the top two spots with Jodie Judd checking in at 4:43.81 and Yasmine Abbes right behind at 4:43.89. N.C. State’s Anna Vess was next, crossing the line at 4:44.22, followed by Virginia Tech’s Hannah Ballowe in 4:44.92.
Fisher took fifth in 4:46.13 to set a personal record for the second straight day.
“The day of the final, I felt mainly just super grateful to be there and be able to compete with the talented women that were there,” Fisher said. “Even having PR’d the day before, I knew my work wasn’t finished.”
She also enjoyed success as a member of the Tar Heels’ distance medley relay team.
The DMR is made up of a 1,200-meter leg, a 400-meter leg, an 800-meter leg and a 1600-meter leg. The total distance run is 4,000 meters or nearly 2.5 miles.
The team of Maiah Walker, Erin Edmundson, Mady Clahane and Fisher, who ran the 1,200-leadoff leg, finished fourth in 11:21.77. The same team took ninth last season in 11:36.50.
“I’ve always absolutely loved the idea of running not just for yourself, but for your teammates and in a relay that becomes really easy to do,” Fisher said. “All I wanted was to run strong for my team to get our next leg in the best position possible, and I think I did that. We had the same exact people run it this year as we did last year, and we improved tremendously, which was really exciting to see.”
Fisher and the rest of the Tar Heels will now turn their attention to the spring outdoor season after last season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have never felt so amped up for a season,” she said. “This pandemic has made me appreciate everything so much more, so any chance to compete makes me feel super excited.”
