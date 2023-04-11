CAPE CARTERET — West Carteret won its third straight 3A Coastal Conference golf match on March 27 at Star Hill Golf Club.
The Patriots, playing in their first 18-hole match of the season, scored a 317 to win over Swansboro (367) in second, Richlands (369) in third, Croatan (383) and White Oak (383) tied for fourth and Dixon (414) in sixth.
Team scores are computed from the scores turned in by each team’s fop four golfers.
For West, those were Everett Schulte with a 75, Ryan Johnson with a 76, David Garner with an 81 and Davis Starling with an 85.
Schulte’s scored ranked second among all golfers. Medalist honors for the match went to White Oak’s Matlew Ocson who finished the course in 66 strokes.
West’s top four golfers ranked in the top six with Starling’s scored tied with Swansboro’s Steven Floyd.
The Patriots had six golfers total at the match. Caleb Conneely shot an 86 and Colin Eaton a 96.
Croatan turned in one of the top three individual scores of the day with Johnathan Le tying Johnson’s 76.
The other top-four golfers for the Cougars were Jaden Hilliard with a 95, Preston Ortlieb with a 102 and Hagan Weeks with a 110. Hunter Moore shot a 113 and Paul Padgett a 117.
The Cougars are currently in third place of the conference after finishing in the same position for both of the first two nine-hole matches of the season.
The next Coastal golf match will be at Morehead City Country Club on April 17.
