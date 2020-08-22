MURRIETA, Calif. — Cooper Webb produced a seemingly strong start to the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season.
The Morehead City native logged the fastest qualifying time in the first 450MX session of the year, ended up second overall in qualifying after both sessions, and looked good early in the opening moto.
It went downhill from there.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider took fifth in the opening moto and eighth in the final one to finish seventh overall on Aug. 15 in the Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National.
And that will be the extent of his season.
On Wednesday, his team announced Webb will sit out the remainder of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after compounding an ongoing back injury in the opener.
On Monday, he was diagnosed with three herniated disks, a torn nerve, and bone contusions on his sacrum and both iliac joints.
“ … I need to rest my back and doing the proper procedures to make sure my back is fine for the rest of my career,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you to all my sponsors for the continued support.”
Webb went on to colorfully express his frustration with the injury but wrote he “will be determined as ever in 2021 to get back on top.”
After suffering a nasty crash earlier this year at Arlington, Texas during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season that led to a back injury, Webb later injured his back again in practice and continued to experience nagging pains due to two bulging disks.
Despite the injury, he shined in that series, earning more podium spots (13) than any rider, including eight consecutive top-three finishes, but the defending 450SX champion fell 25 points shy of Eli Tomac for the top spot and ended up as the runner-up to round out a phenomenal two-year run.
Webb hasn’t enjoyed as much success in motocross but has tallied three straight top-10 season finishes after winning the 250MX championship in 2016. He took eighth in 2017 followed by ninth in 2018 and sixth last season.
He looked to change that trend when he lined up for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. but immediately further aggravated his back injury in practice.
The determined Webb continued to push through the day but found himself in excruciating pain once again after a tough landing in the second moto tweaked the previous injury. Webb finished out the day with a seventh-place overall finish and quickly sought medical attention.
“We are very proud of the way that Cooper has handled this situation and the heart that he has shown to even finish out the SX season and line up for the opening round of MX after such a big crash earlier in year,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Ian Harrison said in the release. “We understand how disappointing this is for him but the whole team is here to support him and do what is best for him long-term to be healthy.”
