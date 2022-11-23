KINSTON — West Carteret got in a hole too deep to dig out of Tuesday night at Kinston.
The Patriots trailed 20-4 at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter and ended up falling 74-60 in boys basketball.
Ironically, one night earlier, West was strong from the start in its season opener, leaping to a 19-2 lead over South Central on its way to a 76-54 victory.
The second night versus another perennial power didn’t go as well.
Trailing 39-22 with 7:03 left before halftime, the Patriots went on an 11-4 run to make it a 10-point game at the break. They got as close at nine points on four occasions in the second half but could get no closer.
Worth Stack led the way with 14 points, followed by Jaxon Whitaker with 13. Jaylen Hewitt went for nine points, followed by Adam Cummings with eight.
Tomir Moore led the Vikings with a game-high 23 points. Jaylen Cobb added 18 points, and Horace Smith chipped in with 10.
Kinston has six state championships and over 300 wins during the past 14 years.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................... 9 24 18 9 - 60
Kinston............................ 28 15 17 14 - 74
WEST CARTERET (60) – Stack 14, Whitaker 13, Hewitt 9, Cummings 8, Collins 6, McBride 5, Jones 5.
KINSTON (74) – Moore 23, Cobb 18, Smith 10, Khalil Sanders 7, Khalid Sanders 5, Jones 4, Cooper 4, Parker 3.
