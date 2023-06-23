ATLANTIC BEACH — A total of 38 finishers took part in the fourth set of races for the Beach Run Series on Thursday.
The event, organized by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, pulled in 22 entrants in the 5K, 14 in the 1-mile and two in the 10K.
There are two more sets of races in the series, with individual awards doled out at the end. The next event in the series will be Thursday, July 20. Remaining dates are Thursday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 17. The final race will be a 1-mile fun run only, followed by the awards ceremony.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance.
Registration and check-in for each event is from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Races will begin promptly at 6:30.
The race times are conducted electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Only two runners competed in the latest 10K race, with Josh Winks winning in 48 minutes, 34.60 seconds.
In the 5K, Caden Ratcliff captured the male division victory in 21:42.98, while H. Robinson was the top female runner with a time of 29:24.98.
F. Styron was the fastest male runner in the 1-mile with a 7:25.12 clocking. Brittany Styron won the female division in 8:13.53.
Here are results of the race:
2023 Beach Run Series No. 4
10K
Female
Overall: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Josh Winks, 48:34.60; 2, Finn Hassing 56:51.47.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, H. Robinson, 29:24.98; 2, Caitlyn Berry, 30:27.77; 3, Sandra Ernest, 31:08.19.
19-and-under: 1, Jocelyn Nuno, 31:39.66; 2, Adriana Nuno, 31:55.66.
20-29: 1, Kristin Trollope, 38:17.43.
30-39: 1, Kendra Johnson, 36:36.20; 2, Sara Wesley, 38:33.13; 3, Mary Witford, 40:51.65.
40-49: 1, Michelle Gould, 41:49.72.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 38:25.70; 2, Jody Toenniges, 51:05.31.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Caden Ratcliff, 21:42.98; 2, Christopher Wood, 23:45.56; 3, Cameron Eure, 23:47.95.
19-and-under: 1, Z. White, 34:47.26.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Robin Pittman II, 26:34.63; 2, Adam Beasley, 31:09.50.
40-49: 1, David Callahan, 24:03.78; 2, Cameron Vincent, 25:33.49.
50-59: 1, Jody Toenniges, 51:05.31.
60-69: 1, Joe Meadows, 45:38.35.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 43:14.83.
1-Mile
Female
Overall: 1, Brittany Styron, 8:13.53; 2, Rebecca Ellin, 12:11.06; 3, Heather Underhill, 13:23.60.
Male
Overall: 1, F. Styron, 7:25.12; 2, L. Styron, 7:57.50; 3, C. Ernest, 9:33.80; 4, Caleb Hungerford, 9:57.39; 5, Adam Ernest, 11:30.83; 6, C. Gregson, 11:54.42; 7, Ronnie Davenport, 13:23.31; 8, Larry Stover, 15:14.68; 9, Allen Calloway, 15:49.40; 10, Tyler Houston, 20:32.51; 11, Wally Courie 22:55.62.
