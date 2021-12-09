OCEAN — What a difference a week made for the Croatan girls basketball team.
The Cougars (1-4) captured their first win of the season on Wednesday, beating Pamlico County 37-30 a week after losing to the Hurricanes 41-22 on Dec. 1.
“We’ve definitely shown some improvement,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We still have to work on some game management stuff. There was some panic at the end that caused us to do some unnecessary things.”
The Cougars started the game off strong with a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, but things began to unravel in the fourth quarter when Pamlico (3-4) cut the lead to five points. Gurley called a timeout when the Hurricanes made it a 29-22 game, and it felt like the momentum might be shifting.
The head coach was adamant about not letting this game slip away.
“I said, ‘No, we’re not doing this again,’” Gurley said. “This has happened every game, where we get into a good position and let it slip away.”
The Cougars led South Lenoir at halftime of their home opener on Nov. 22 before losing 40-35, they were up on Washington 12-4 in the first quarter of the Dec. 3 matchup before losing 39-34, and they only trailed East Duplin by two points at halftime on Nov. 30 before getting beat 35-24.
They didn’t let it happen a fifth time, getting a pivotal baseline jump from Natalie Eikhoff late in the fourth quarter to secure the final 37-30 lead. Eikhoff scored four in the final period to finish with tied for a game-high 12 points.
Ginger Hayden scored 11, and Madi Rogers added six points.
The leading scorers for Pamlico were Tra’Nijah Pettihomme with a tie for game-high 12 points and Kaylee Smith with nine.
Both teams shot 9-of-12 from the foul line.
The win over Pamlico was a good sign for the Cougars, who are still hoping to make a challenge for the 3A Coastal Conference after the winter break. Right now, Richlands has the best overall record of the league at 4-1, but it lost to South Lenoir 27-22. Croatan also lost by five to South Lenoir, and Swansboro (3-2) lost to South Lenoir 33-17.
West Carteret (4-3), the only other league team with a winning record, hasn’t played South Lenoir, but it did beat Pamlico 43-42 on Tuesday.
Up next for the Cougars is a trip to East Carteret (4-0) on Friday, followed by a visit from the Mariners one week later on Friday, Dec. 17.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pamlico................................... 4 9 7 10 - 30
Croatan................................. 12 7 10 8 - 37
PAMLICO COUNTY (30) – Pettihomme 12, K. Smith 9, M. Smith 5, Dawson 2, Galvin-Veliz 2.
CROATAN (37) – Eikhoff 12, Hayden 11, Rogers 6, Wilson 4, Cowley 2, McCormick 2.
