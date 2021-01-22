BEAUFORT — Kate Guthrie is the first, but she won’t be the last.
Thanks to the pandemic amended schedule, student-athletes will be double dipping in sports like never before.
The East Carteret freshman proved that point Jan. 12-15, participating in four games in four days. She played volleyball on Tuesday, basketball on Wednesday, volleyball on Thursday and basketball on Friday.
“It was hard,” Guthrie said. “It was difficult. I was tired after the games.”
The No. 7 seed Mariners (7-2) toughed out a 3-1 victory over No. 10 seed Northside-Pinetown (11-3) in the 1A volleyball first round Jan. 11, taking it 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
Guthrie tied a season high in kills with 13 and added three blocks.
The next day, the 6-3 center went for two points, seven rebounds and a block in a 45-40 basketball loss to Trask.
Then the next day, she had five kills and set a season high with five blocks in a four-set loss to No. 2 seed Perquimans in the second round of the volleyball playoffs.
Perquimans improved to 16-0 with the 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7 win and then beat Neuse Charter in four sets in the third round to earn a spot in the east regional final.
At the time, East became just the fourth team to take a set from the Pirates, which had dropped just seven of 52 sets this season.
MaxPreps has Perquimans ranked No. 1 in the 1A division.
“They had home court,” Guthrie said. “That helped. And we were nervous, because they were No. 1.”
She said it was a bittersweet loss, seeing that it opened up her schedule, but she’ll miss volleyball because it’s her favorite sport.
Guthrie acclimated to varsity sports pretty quickly as a freshman and finished the volleyball season second on the team in both kills (61) and blocks (18).
“I think probably after, maybe, the first volleyball game, it got easier,” she said. “And my teammates were nice, they were welcoming, so that made it easy.”
In completing her four-day slate of games, on Jan. 15, she scored a season-high 10 points in a 73-12 basketball triumph over Dixon as the Mariners moved to 3-1 on the season. They won just four games last season.
“Basketball was hard to adjust to,” Guthrie said. “It’s more intense than volleyball, but I’ve gotten used to it.”
After the win over Dixon, Guthrie said she had also gotten used to her hectic schedule, but she was glad it was the weekend.
She’ll play just basketball until mid-February and then pick up a glove and mitt and play softball beginning March 1.
