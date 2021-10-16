OCEAN — Maybe it was the newly installed ceiling lights, but the Croatan gym felt extra electric on Thursday.
The Cougars’ volleyball team defeated West Carteret 3-0 in front of a raucous crowd split down the middle between home and away fans. Student sections from both schools chanted for over an hour as the two 3A Coastal Conference leaders duked it out.
“I loved the intensity,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “Not everyone does well with intensity. We knew what this match was going to be. We knew what it was like at their place, and we expected the same environment tonight. I thought we stepped up the challenge.”
By the end, one thing was clear – Croatan (14-5) was the definitive league champ this season. It finished the regular season 10-0, captured a 3-0 shutout of each conference team and beat West three times.
The Cougars won the first meeting on Sept. 9, counted as a nonconference match, by a 3-2 score and then won again in Morehead City 3-1 on Sept. 28.
“I thought Croatan passed better than we did tonight,” West coach Michael Turner said. “They were just better. They’ve proven it three times.”
Turner added on the exciting environment, “I feel bad for the people who haven’t been coming to volleyball matches between these two schools for the last several years. These are two really good teams, and they have been evenly matched very often. In past years, the roles were reversed, but they have our number right now.”
All three sets were back-and-forth contests, with Croatan winning 25-20, 25-23, 25-16. Set two was a crucial one for the Cougars, who had lost that set twice in the earlier matches with West.
West led 20-17 late in the set before the Cougars clawed back with a 4-1 run. Three points came in succession with Cammie Davis serving, tying the score 21-21 on a kill from Jackie Gartner. The Patriots’ Grayson Edwards sent over a kill to reclaim the lead for West, but Croatan’s M.J. Klaumann responded right back with a tying kill.
West took a timeout after Klaumann’s kill, but it wouldn’t score another point in the set. Amanda Simberlund served through three straight points, each of which saw the Patriots make crucial defensive mistakes.
“Our defense was a big reason we beat them the first two times,” Bach said, “so we knew going in tonight that it had to be on point. But our offense was also on point tonight. We were passing the ball all over the place and hitting different points on the court.”
Turner also noticed Croatan’s passing acumen. He came into the match knowing that the Cougars’ libero, Davis, was one of the biggest threats on the court, but he was surprised to see the balance on the Croatan side of the net.
“We attacked their libero. That was our plan coming in,” Turner said, “and I feel like we had some success, but their other players around her really stepped up.”
Davis was, indeed, a big part of the Cougars’ victory. She had a handful of point-saving dives on defense and made smart passes, but she also sat out a portion of the third set, which was Croatan’s biggest win.
Ella Stroehmann, Jackie Gartner, Simberlund and Klaumann all shone in the set. The Cougars kept the pace with runs in the set, overcoming a 6-1 deficit with five straight points and later scoring six straight to take a 14-9 lead. During the second run, Simberlund had two kills, while Klaumann tallied two blocks and a kill.
“You can’t be a one-man team,” Bach said. “Cammie is an excellent player, but we have a whole team of capable girls who have proven they can adjust and fill in when she’s not on the court.”
With the regular season over, both teams will wait for the state playoff seeds to be announced on Thursday. Both teams are expected to reach the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.