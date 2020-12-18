CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County schools will return to all virtual learning for at least a short stint following Christmas break, but sports will continue as planned.
Counties and regions across the country are putting in-person learning on hold during what is expected to be an elongated COVID-19 spike over the holidays. The county Board of Education voted Wednesday to have students switch to remote virtual learning Wednesday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 15.
Sports elsewhere have been affected by the predicted spike – Brunswick County, among others, has also put sports on hold for that period of time – but county athletic directors don’t believe that will have an impact on the sports calendar directly following the scheduled break.
“From everything we can tell, everybody is all in and sports are going to continue,” Croatan AD Dave Boal said. “(Swim coach) Mikaela (Worsinger) had a swim regional meeting last night, and they are pressing on with regionals and states. That leads me to believe they’re going to keep sports going at the state level. That was a good sign, I thought.”
As of now, the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has not indicated that the calendar will be further affected by the pandemic. Boys and girls basketball is slated to hold its first contest on Monday, Jan. 4.
“We had a virtual conference call earlier this week,” West Carteret boys basketball coach Mark Mansfield said, “and when I heard (NCHSAA Commissioner) Que Tucker talk, I didn’t hear any indication that sports was going to be put on hold.”
Typically, sports contests don’t take place when school is let out for unexpected reasons. However, the precedent was set earlier this school year when volleyball and cross country were allowed to begin while remote virtual learning was still in place. State schools adhering to the Plan C all-virtual approach have also held sports contests.
“The decision to not go back to school was just precautionary,” West AD Michael Turner said. “All of a sudden, you’d have 500 kids walking around the school after a holiday break. It’s different than 14 kids playing volleyball though. People looking in from the outside might say why are we playing sports when there’s no school, but the numbers are just so different.”
Four other sports are slated to begin directly after the predicted spike, including boys and girls lacrosse, boys soccer and cheerleading.
