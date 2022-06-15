BEAUFORT — Runners, walkers and baby joggers enjoyed ideal conditions Saturday morning in the Historic Beaufort Road Race.
Temperatures in the low 70s with cloudy skies and low humidity thanks to a light northeast wind provided an enjoyable experience.
Last year, race organizers moved the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary event, now “43 years and still going strong,” up to June from its annual July start, and it paid off.
Overcast skies, a cool 15 mph wind out of the east and temperatures in the mid-70s greeted 295 grateful participants. The 2020 race was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the heat index in the July race approached 100 degrees.
Despite another year of favorable weather, numbers were down again with 242 lining up at the start.
There were 368 the year before the pandemic and 402 in 2018.
In a five-year stretch from 2009-2013, the race averaged 808 participants.
The 5K drew the most this year with 142 taking part. There were 81 in the 10K and 19 in the 1-mile.
Luke Gilman won the male 10K in a blistering 35 minutes, 48 seconds, which was nearly two and a half minutes faster than his runner-up time last year.
Gilman’s time was the fastest in the 10K since Kevin Bennert ran 35:37 in 2016.
Marcus Roldan Briones placed second in 37:07, and David Go finished third in 41:27.
Jessie Britt took the female 10K in 47:45, followed by Holly Welniak in 49:22 and Jessica Scott in 50:56.
Dakota Hundley claimed first in the male 5K in 16:53. Henry Blondeau was the runner-up for the second year in a row with a 18:31 clocking to shave nearly a minute and 20 seconds off his 2021 run. Josh Marson rounded out the top three in 18:55.
Alyssa LeClaire outran the pack in the female 5K in 20:27. Caroline Watson ended up second in 24:46, followed by Lauren Bunch in 25:29.
Colten Rodriguez placed first in the male 1-mile in 4:38. Gray Blondeau registered a second-place finish in 7:17, followed by S. Cash in 7:58.
J. Cash earned the triumph in the female 1-mile in 8:21, followed by E. Watson in 9:37 and L. Truskey in 10:21.
Here are results of the race:
BEAUFORT ROTARY HISTORIC ROAD RACE
1-MILE RUN
FEMALE
Overall: 1, J. Cash, 8:21; 2, E. Watson, 9:37; 3, L. Truskey, 10:21.
8-and-under: 1, H. Watson, 16:19.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Libby Truskey, 10:22; 2, Maria Bolinger, 22:55.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-79: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Colten Rodriguez, 4:38; 2, Gray Blondeau, 7:17; ,3 S. Cash, 7:58.
8-and-under: 1, W. Cash, 8:29; 2, J. Truskey, 8:39; 3, J. Templeton, 9:31; 4, C. Merritt, 9:54; 5, C. Merritt, 10:31; 6, O. Bollinger, 22:56; 7, J. Templeton, 23:31.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Will Cash, 8:31.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-79: None.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Alyssa LeClaire, 20:27; 2, Caroline Watson, 24:46; 3, Lauren Burch, 25:29.
13-and-under: 1, C. Lee, 28:50; 2, E. Baucom, 33:35; 3, B. Winslow, 36:34; 4, J. Maharg, 39:42.
14-19: 1, Kate Harris, 29:11; 2, Alaina Johnson, 32:20; 3, Allie Crocker, 45:58.
20-29: 1, Morgan Hoffman, 25:52: 2, Selena Hinds, 28:45; 3, Amber Efird, 30:57; 4, Eden Vasseur, 33:59; 5, Sarah Robinson, 34:33.
30-39: 1, Bri Sarbinoff, 27:07; 2, Katie Varner, 27:47; 3, Amber Leggett, 27:53; 4, Katie Merritt, 27:53; 5, Mandi White, 29:44; 6, Sharon Stipic, 30:15; 7, Bethany Stewart, 30:17; 8, Bobbi Newton, 32:46; 9, Lauren Baucom, 33:34; 10, Hannah Bell, 34:19; 11, Erynn Hatch, 34:44; 12, Brittni Winslow, 36:33; 13, Sarah Randles, 37:50; 14, Brooke Maharg, 37:57; 15, Caitlin Gilbert, 40:56; 16, Ashleigh Long, 44:18; 17, Kristin Curran Pake, 53:05; 18, Karalyn Crawford, 54:11.
40-49: 1, Janette DeVan, 28:47; 2, Ashley Goswick, 29:42; 3, Whitney Mitchell, 30:07; 4, Brooke Navarro, 30:47; 5, Ginger Spencer, 31:24; 6, Mary Catherine Turner, 32:03; 7, Daniele Davis, 33:38; 8, Laura Pittman, 35:19; 9, Lori Grady, 36:10; 10, Duffy Huffman, 38:49; 11, Beverly Holloman, 40:56; 12, Meredith LeShane, 41:04; 13, Katina Buck, 49:42; 14, Jennifer Woolard, 50:51.
50-59: 1, Liz Henderson, 31:22; 2, Rita McGrogan, 31:46; 3, Pamela Wall, 34:35; 4, Christa Blakelock, 40:35; 5, Sherry Rothrock, 41:33; 6, Sharon Malone, 41:48; 7, Denise Walker, 44:24; 8, Rachel Wilde 44:46; 9, Malda Harrell, 45:26; 10, Amy Jones, 47:15; 11, Kathy Connolly, 50:04; 12, Kelli Phillips, 51:12; 13, Linda Fulford, 51:12; 14, Shari King, 51:33; 15, Lysa Mackey, 51:33.
60-69: 1, Lisa Turlington, 37:04; 2, Mary Marino, 39:21; 3, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 42:22; 4, Mary Thomas, 42:40; 5, Robin Anderson, 43:17; 6, Leigh Harrison, 47:15; 7, Diane Lipscomb, 57:06;8, Tammy Murray, 1:00:44.
70-79: 1, Mattie Seaton, 37:04; 2, Kaye Renaud, 40:07; 3, Connie Price, 1:00:42.
MALE
Overall: 1, Dakota Hundley, 16:53; 2, Henry Blondeau, 18:31; 3, Josh Marson, 18:55.
13-and-under: 1, D. Goswick, 23:04; 2, E. Muro, 23:21; 3, M. Bridges, 24:05; 4, C. Merritt, 28:19; 5, O. Bridges, 30:45; 6, O. Baucom, 32:46.
14-19: 1, Dakota Blaylock, 23:41.
20-29: 1, Justin Schmitt, 20:00; 2, Kent Pittman, 23:43; 3, Hunter Blake, 31:33; 4, Daniel Fischler Jr., 30:51;5, Adam Crocker, 34:19.
30-39: 1, Josh Doggett, 20:512, John VannFosson, 22:37; 3, Mike Bridges, 22:50; 4, Adam Randles, 23:55; 5, Justin Lee, 24:09; 6, Eric Templeton, 24:48; 7, Robert Watson, 25:18; 8, Brad Stipic, 30:17; 9, David Bell, 41:07.
40-49: 1, Stephen Laughinghouse, 23:43; 2, Joshua Arthur, 25:02; 3, Ben Allan, 25:08; 4, Larry Rubio, 26:13; 5, Jay Stewart, 31:02; 6, Brian Baucom, 32:47; 7, James Martin, 34:51; 8, Les Pike, 45:57.
50-59: 1, Eddie Cournoyer, 23:18; 2, Brent Conway, 23:44; 3, Daniel Fischler Sr., 24:59; 4, Kevin Jones, 25:48; 5, Daniel Abraham, 25:56; 6, Brady Puckett, 28:28; 7, Doug Efird, 28:36; 8, Jay Horton, 30:03; 9, Michael Griffith, 30:25; 10, Mark Wall, 30:41; 11, George Robinson, 34:11; 12, Kevin Whidden, 41:18; 13, Shannon Malone, 41:47; 14, Joe Kettler, 46:51.
60-69: 1, Daniel Ford, 23:33; 2, Josh Mattson, 24:41; 3, Joseph Houmard, 25:05; 4, Bruce Mann, 25:20; 5, David Daly, 25:27; 6, John Carter, 28:13; 7, Peter Schmitt, 28:17; 8, Kent Bolick, 29:02; 9, James Anderson, 30:26; 10, Gary Davis, 30:34; 11, George Morgan, 32:42; 12, Ralph Merrill, 34:14; 13, Michael Lipcsak, 57:08.
60-69: 1, William Cotter, 30:47;2, Ronnie Davenport, 39:52.
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Jessie Britt, 47:45; 2, Holly Welniak, 49:22; 3, Jessica Scott, 50:56.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: 1, Carrington Wooten, 51:05; 2, Kate Hawkins, 51:37; 3, Kaitlyn Joe, 59:31; 4, Emma Ruth Potter, 1:04:14; 5, Karoline Joyce, 1:09:39; 6, A. Rowe, 1:16:54; 7, Hannah McCandless, 1:22:34.
30-39: 1, Anna Hendrickson, 56:50; 2, Allison Poole, 56:54; 3, Kayla Harth, 1:00:09; 4, Hope Nelson, 1:01:56; 5, Amber Jones, 1:07:35; 6, Terra Loupa, 1:12:21.
40-49: 1, Lisa Oberby-Dosier 1:00:10; 2, Melissa Whitley, 1:00:58; 3, Terrie Aberle, 1:02:10; 4, Sue Yull, 1:04:50; 5, Amelia Bellomy, 1:08:53; 6, Susanna Stevens, 1:15:37; 7, Joanne Rich, 1:15:50; 8, Terri Lee, 1:17:41; 9, Katie Manson, 1:31:44.
50-59: 1, Emily Carter, 59:48; 2, Misty Beil, 1:02:05; 3, Lisa Cooke, 1:30:27; 4, Shannon Novak, 1:32:27; 5, Lori Lowery, 1:33:42; 6, Colleen Whilldin, 1:38:18.
60-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli 1:08:05; 2, Denise Williams, 1:08:13; 3, Sandra Eskew Capps, 1:24:54; 4, Donna Hoover, 1:33:42.
70-79:1, Valerie Murrah, 1:29:22.
MALE
Overall: 1, Luke Gilman, 35:48; 2, Marcus Roldan Briones Sosa, 37:07; 3, David Go, 41:27.
19-and-under: 1, Ben Dornan, 42:39; 2, William Wilder III, 51:01; 3, Cameron Hoffman, 51:20; 4, Tyler Yull, 57:12; 5, Quinton Hoffman, 58:29.
20-29: 1, Aaron Caroon, 42:04; 2, Craig Welniak, 42:53; 3, Aiden Hoffman, 49:37; 4, Grafton Potter, 58:42.
30-39: 1, Keith Wiggins, 42:29; 2, Allen Lee, 44:12; 3, Jarrett Hagen-Peter 45:26; 4, Roderick Scott, 50:56; 5, David Eisinger, 53:22; 6, Adam Aberle, 59:14; 7, Kevin Thayer, 1:14:00.
40-49: 1, Thomas Dosier, 49:28; 2, Ben Hogwood, 53:04; 3, William Wilder Jr., 55:33; 4, Dustin Wells, 55:42; 5, Barnes Harris, 55:42; 6, John Luopa 58:23; 7, Stewart Peters, 1:11:35.
50-59: 1, Mark Johnson, 55:25; 2, Davis Harris, 55:42; 3, Whit Wooten, 57:20; 4, Badie Clark, 1:00:38; 5, John Hoover, 1:02:28; 6, Neal Holloman, 1:03:57; 7, Stephen Gardner, 1:23:36.
60-69: 1, Luis Cisneros, 1:03:32; 2, Michael Hardy, 1:03:34; 3, Richard Pino, 1:05:56; 4, Randy Sherman, 1:21:45.
70-79: 1, Kurt Brendstrup, 1:09:09;2, John Garrett, 1:14:27.
