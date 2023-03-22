SWANSBORO — A third straight win was waiting for the Croatan boys lacrosse team on the road Friday.
The Cougars (3-2) dismantled the Pirates 14-1, leading 9-1 at halftime and scoring five more goals in the third quarter.
The loss was Swansboro’s (3-1) first of the season. The two programs have played eight times, with Croatan wins in each of them. The most recent matchup marked the start of Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference play for both teams.
Asher Denham had a career game with six goals, most in a single contest for the sophomore. He also dished an assist to get in on half of the team’s total goals.
Brandon Pugh, Drew DeGeorge and Graham Myers scored two goals each, while Matej Roth and Ethan Eifert scored a goal apiece. Roth tallied four assists, Pugh dished three and Myers had two.
After five games, Myers leads the team in total scoring points with 23 between 13 goals and 10 assists. Denham leads in total goals with 14.
The Cougars out-shot the Pirates 30-6 and scooped up 33 groundballs compared to 28 for the home team. They also won 13 of 18 faceoffs.
In the net, Croatan goalie Jackson Griffing recorded four saves in 36 minutes. Davis Foxworth subbed in for the final 12 minutes and had one save.
Swansboro’s goal was scored unassisted by Brady Geddes. Pirate goalie Colin Shank tallied 20 saves.
