BEAUFORT — Consistency has been the key this short offseason for the East Carteret football team.
On the first official practice Monday, the Mariners had 31 on hand, which is in line with numbers throughout the summer and most years.
“We’ve stayed consistent with that 30 number,” B.J. Frazier said as he enters his fifth season as head coach. “We got down to 27 but had as many as 40 some days. It’s mostly been around 30. These guys have been consistent all summer long.”
East lost five key seniors from a 6-3 team that went to the second round of the 1AA playoffs. The squad went 4-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish third in the eight-team league. The Mariners will move to 2A this season after realignment.
The team will also miss Jacob Nelson, who had a monster sophomore campaign, but will now focus his attention on baseball. He ran for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns and registered 15 catches for 320 yards and three scores.
Nelson injured his shoulder on the offense’s first drive of the 42-22 second-round playoff loss to Louisburg in late April and didn’t return to the field.
“He made the decision to not play, and it hurts the team, but he has to do what is best for him,” Frazier said. “I think he will see some doors open up for him in baseball.”
Nelson hit .617 during the last baseball season with 16 extra-base hits and 29 runs in 17 games.
He would have created a “big three” with seniors Adam McIntosh and Miguel Bassotto.
McIntosh threw for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. He stepped up his game in the last three contests of the season, and Bassotto benefited. After not putting up big numbers during much of the year, he garnered 15 catches for 216 yards in the final three games.
“Adam has been out here every day, offense, defense, weight room, he’s been to camps,” Frazier said. “He’s a great leader. And Miguel has probably been the most consistent worker on the team.”
One of team’s top leaders, Aiden Hollingsworth, who is starting to generate some recruiting interest, is also back on the lines.
Some other key returners include Cam Eakes, Brody Nelson and Daniel White, giving East six veteran performers.
Skylar Gray is back after taking last year off.
“He played as a freshman and sophomore at 5-7, 155 (pounds), and now he’s 6-3, 185, so he hit a growth spurt,” Frazier said. “That year off helped him.”
Freshmen are another surprising bright spot. Middle schoolers didn’t play sports during the pandemic. Eleven have joined the team so far.
“They’ve stuck with it,” Frazier said. “They’ve been out here for a while. They are a different group. They haven’t missed workouts, which is rare. We weren’t sure what we were going to get. We didn’t know what kind of shape they were going to be in. I’ve been impressed.”
Despite the solid turnout, while a junior varsity team is possible if more join the team in the coming weeks, it’s once again not probable. East last featured a full junior varsity season in 2014.
“I hate it for them,” Frazier said. “I would love to have a JV team. They could use the development instead of jumping in the fire right off the bat versus Swansboro.”
The Mariners will visit Kinston for a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13. They will begin the season the following Friday, Aug. 20 at Swansboro.
