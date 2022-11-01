JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan boys cross country team won its third consecutive 3A regional title on Saturday at Northeast Creek Park.
The Cougars ran away with the eight-team meet, posting 34 points. West Johnston took second with 58, followed by West Carteret with 94.
“I am very proud of the journey this team has gone through to get where they are,” Croatan boys coach Andy Bulfer said. “The boys all ran very well. Most of our athletes all ran PRs. The boys are on a mission, and we are excited to be able to run against the best in the state next week.”
Croatan earned five of the top seven spots in the 132-runner race.
James Wallace placed second in 15 minutes, 52 seconds. Tyrese Cone followed in third with a 15:58 clocking.
“They come to practice and work hard every day,” Bulfer said. “James and Tyrese have been going back and forth all year. James stepped up and ran an incredible race. Breaking the 16-minute barrier is no small task, but both James and Tyrese did it.”
Matthew Quispe took eighth in 16:45, and Trey Austin rounded out the top 10 in a 10th-place time of 16:53. Noah Guerrero placed just outside the top 10, taking 11th in 16:54.
Cooper Stephens hit the line in 17:42 to take 22nd. Ashton Kirkwood placed 60th in 19:04.
The Cougars were the runner-up in the girls meet with 90 points. First Flight ran away with the eight-team meet with 27 points. Currituck was third with 90.
“Our hats off to First Flight for running as well as they did,” Croatan girls coach Rico Quispe said. “Our girls are going into the last race of the season with confidence and eager to compete at the next level.”
Seven Cougars finished in the top 34 with all of them running around 22 minutes or better.
“Five out of our top seven girls ran season best times,” Quispe said. “They ran their hearts out and left everything on the course. They were focused all week and knew that they had to run their best race in order to compete with First Flight. They did exactly that, and we are so proud of everyone’s performance. “
Ashley Kirkwood gave Croatan its top finisher in the 117-runner meet with a 14th-place time of 20:48. Tessa McFarland took 17th in 21:00. Audrey Kirkwood placed 19th in 21:04.
Kayla Hunt claimed 22nd in 21:15, followed by Cameran Ladd in 23rd in 21:16. Emilie Hayes took the 29th spot in 21:30, and Kennedy Zaiden finished 34th in 22:02.
