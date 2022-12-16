VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The West Carteret track and field teams traveled last weekend to take part in the Virginia Beach High School Opener.
The 59-team event at the Virginia Beach Sports Center was presented by the U.S. Coast Guard and lasted more than 12 hours.
The Patriots nabbed a dozen top-10 finishes at the massive meet.
Tyler Collins, who won state titles last winter and spring in the high jump, placed first in the event with a 5-foot, 6-inch leap.
Collins joined Ryan Germain, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford in the 1,600-meter relay to capture another win in 4 minutes, 10.29 seconds.
Germain was also a part of the 3,200-meter relay team of Cate Siebert, Isabella Mennella and Riley Preston that took fourth in 10:53.62.
West continued to shine in relays with the 800-meter team of Kendyll Preston, Kaelyn Mangrum, Ballou and Guilford placing sixth in 1:50.96.
Ballou claimed fourth in the 1,000 meters in 3:12.55.
Anna Johnson took seventh in the pole vault with a 7-06 clearance.
Mary Beth Garrison just missed a top-10 finish in the triple jump with a 31-03.75 tale of the tape to take 11th.
Isabella Mennella was also close, ending up 12th in the 500 meters in 1:26.55.
Lukas Lewis gave the boys team its top finisher with a runner-up spot in the pole vault with a 10-06 clearance.
The 1,600-meter relay team of DaRyan Williams, Hunter Guthrie, Peyton Wheeler and Dylan McBride hit the line in 3:30.63 to earn a third-place finish.
The same quartet stopped the watch in 1:34.21 in the 800-meter relay to take eighth.
Wheeler placed sixth in the 300 meters in 36.38, followed by Williams in eighth in 36.79.
Landon Gray garnered a seventh-place standing in the 1,000 meters in 2:51.51.
Jake Knight rounded out the top-10 finishers in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:51.41 to claim ninth.
Knight just missed a top-10 standing in the 3,200 meters, placing 11th in 10:27.50.
Guthrie was also close, taking 13th in the 500 meters in 1:13.
