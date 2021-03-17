OCEAN — The Croatan softball team got off to a potent start Monday with an 18-2 victory at home over Lejeune.
The Cougars know what it feels like to lose one-sided games – they had four losses by double digit deficits in 2019 (their last full season) and averaged eight-run deficits in their 14 losses in 2018. The goal this year, however, is to flip that switch and start doling out one-sided wins.
“This was a great start for us,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “We were confident tonight. And it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we have to have that every game. That is what can take you leaps in a game. That’s going to be our big drive this season – confidence.”
The game vaulted the Cougars into 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play. The large conference prevented them from scheduling any nonconference opponents this season.
Croatan got off to hot start with 10 runs in the first inning alone. Shelby Waltrip and Mariah Griffin scored twice when the order batted around. Waltrip hit 3-for-3 on the night with two RBIs and four runs. Griffin scored three runs and went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
On two occasions, Croatan allowed a frame to end prematurely to keep the game from getting too out of hand before the five-inning mercy rule was satisfied.
“We’ve been there before,” Gurley said. “We know what that feels like. I’m not trying to come out here and beat a team down.”
The Cougars tacked on four runs in the second inning and three in the third. Sarah Melby pitched the first two frames and racked up six strikeouts with no hits and no earned runs allowed. She also hit 2-for-2 in the game with an RBI double and three runs.
Other top hitters for Croatan were Berlyn Underwood going 2-for-2 with a two-RBI triple and a run, Mariah Griffin going 1-for-1 with three runs and an RBI, and McKenzie Henrich hitting a two-RBI triple and scoring a run.
Henrich pitched the last three innings, striking out five and limiting the Devil Pups to one hit and no earned runs.
Lejeune only got one hit on the night, a single from Jennifer Miller. Riley Thompson and Avery Jacobson each scored a run after getting walked.
The performance for Croatan was a positive contrast from a scrimmage with West on Friday, in which Gurley said her team fell short of expectations.
“We knew West was going to be a decent hitting team,” she said. “We needed to be ready defensively, and we weren’t. There was plenty of room for improvement, and I feel like we took a step towards that tonight.”
Next up for the Cougars is a visit from Southwest Onslow tonight.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Lejeune……….....1 00 10 - 2 1 6
Croatan….......(11)43 0x - 18 12 1
WP – Melby
LP – Thompson
Lejeune leading hitters: Miller 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Waltrip 3-3, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Melby 2-2 (2B), RBI, 3 runs; Underwood 2-2 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; Griffin 1-1, RBI, 3 runs; Harris 1-1, 2 runs; Henrich 1-4 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; Seelinger 1-2, run; Jensen 1-2.
