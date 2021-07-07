MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins lost a 10-5 game at the Wilmington Sharks on Monday to drop to 17-9 overall.
The contest was the first of three straight on the road for the Fish who will be home next on Friday against the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
Despite the setback, Morehead City still leads the second half Coastal Plain League East Division standings at 3-1 after finishing second at 14-8 in the first half. On Tuesday, the Marlins traveled to the Wilson Tobs who came into the game in second at 2-1 in the East Division’s second half.
The loss to Wilmington snapped a four-game win streak for the Marlins, with head coach Jesse Lancaster pointing to pitching as a weak spot.
“I was pretty satisfied with the offensive performance tonight,” he said. “We just have to pitch better. We can’t hit guys with two strikes, make two-strike mistakes and walk guys in the bottom of the order. Stuff like that turns solo home runs into grand slams, and that’s what happened to us tonight. Haven’t been overly pleased with the pitching the past couple days.”
The start of the game went in Morehead City’s favor. Sean Johnson recorded a bases-loaded walk to record the game’s first run. Wilmington scored its first run off a 4-3 double play, but Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) answered with a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fourth.
After that, though, the Sharks erupted.
Cody Jansen (Saint Louis) drew a bases-loaded walk, followed by a grand slam from John Behrends (Belmont). Wilmington kept it going in the bottom of the fifth inning. Zack Budzik (UNC Greensboro), who led off the fifth with a double, scored via an error. That was followed by an RBI single from Jansen and an RBI triple from David Smith (LaSalle). Smith kept it going, tacking on an RBI single in the seventh.
The Marlins scored three in the top of the eighth inning but could not score any more in the ninth.
Despite the loss, a few Marlins had strong nights at the plate. Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Conner VanCleave (Pitt State) and Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) each went 2-for-5 with two singles.
Against the Sharks on Saturday, the Marlins got off to a scorching hot start, holding on in the end for a 5-3 win over the Golden Chumbucket rival.
The Marlins got off to an unbelievable start in the bottom of the first inning. Dom Bucko (Youngstown St) led off with a single, Joe Mason (Mount Olive) singled and Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) singled off the top of the right field wall to drive in Bucko.
Mason came home on a wild pitch, and Zack Miller (Catawba) singled to bring home Shepherd. Conner VanCleave (Pitt State) doubled to bring home Miller, and before Wilmington had recorded a single out, it was 4-0 Marlins.
“Just an unbelievable start,” Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster said. “It’s pretty rare to be able to string together five straight hits to start a game, and we came out focused and ready.”
As they always do, the Sharks stuck around and kept things interesting. They added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to cut the lead down to 4-3 before Morehead City pushed an insurance run across in the bottom of the seventh.
The Marlins pitching staff struggled with walks the whole night. Starter Ty Bothwell (Indiana) kept his strong season going, pitching four innings of one-hit ball and giving up just one earned run due to three walks.
“Walking as many guys as we did tonight is unacceptable,” Lancaster said. “We don’t bury teams like we should, and we just gave away some runs tonight. That has to change for us moving forward.”
Logan Campbell (Charleston-WV) got the win, pitching two innings in relief and allowing one hit and one run. Campbell did have four walks and four strikeouts and was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Nash Bryan (Seton Hill) pitched the seventh inning, and Ryder Yakel (Harding) threw a clean eighth and ninth innings to pick up his fourth save of the season. Yakel struck out five out of the six men he faced.
