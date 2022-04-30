MINNESOTT BEACH — East Carteret took third in the five-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference golf tournament on Monday at the Minnesott Golf & Country Club.
Southside won the title with a 396 team score.
Northside-Pinetown just edged East for the runner-up spot, 405 to 407. Pamlico placed fourth with 439, followed by Lejeune with 513.
Southside’s Gabe Matthews was the medalist with an 89.
Northside’s David Wallace was the runner-up with an 89.
Pamlico’s Noah Porter took third with a 91 to finish just ahead of East’s Chase Wagoner with 92.
Southside’s Caleb Dixon shot 94 to take fifth, followed by two East golfers. Paul Lewis shot 98 and Chase Diller shot 102.
Wagoner, Lewis and Diller earned all-conference honors for the Mariners.
Finn Diller and Brady Doans also competed at the tournament. Diller shot 115 and Doans shot 120.
East will next compete Monday in the 2A regional at Wedgewood Country Club in Wilson.
