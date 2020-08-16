ATLANTIC BEACH — The Central North Carolina (CNC) District of the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its third contest of the year at the Oceanana Pier with Marsh’s Surf Camp and Surf Shop sponsoring the contest while highlighting a push ‘n’ go division to introduce young kids to the sport,
Steady manageable surf allowed surfers to compete despite tough conditions. Even with the smaller surf, there were large entries in the push ‘n’ go, as well as in hotly contested open longboard and shortboard divisions. Once again, many family members took part in the contest.
Dustin Jolly stepped up in tough conditions to become the new winner in the open shortboard division, while Dakota Cottle held off Kat Neff, Colton Ellis and Tim Nixon to continue his winning streak in the open longboard division.
Cottle and Neff surfed well and were in both open finals, while Cottle also captured the 18-and-under shortboard and longboard divisions.
Luke Gray and Noah Poteat, both from Fernando, Fla., led the way in the 14-and-under shortboard, with Gray holding off fellow Floridian Nixon Christiansen, while Christiansen recovered to capture his first win in 14-and-under longboard.
The push ‘n’ go had 10 competitors who put on a show for spectators watching the young surfers under 11 years old get their first taste of surfing in a 15-minute heat. For many, it was their first time on a surfboard.
The ESA and CNC District thanks the Oceanana Pier and Resort, Marsh’s Surf Shop, Action Surfboards, Sub Tropics, Stand Up Outfitters, South Swell Surf Shop, Island Pet Veterinary Hospital, The Buddy Pelletier Surfing Foundation, Moore’s Auto Clinic, tabulators Mary Morris and Mary Jones, Sunshine Cleaners and all the sponsors, volunteers and judges who make these events possible.
The fourth contest of the season will be Saturday at Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle.
Here are results of the contest:
Boys U-12: 1, Nixon Christiansen; 2, Leo Franceze; 3, Carter Williams; 4, Kenan Brinson.
Boys U-14: 1, Luke Gray; 2, Noah Poteat; 3, Nixon Christiansen.
Boys U-16: 1, Bodie Jones; 2, Colton Ellis; 3, Henry Martin; 4, Zach Snyder.
Junior Men U-18: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Henry Martin; 3, Colton Ellis; 4, Bodie Jones; 5, Trey Jones.
Men: 1, Ciaran O’Clereigh; 2, Shannon Piele; 3, Michael Sarmiento.
Masters: 1, Rob Cordero.
Senior Men: 1, Wayne Gent; 2, Chris Burnett.
Legends: 1, Paul Poston; 2, Bill Miller; 3, Ted Neff.
Grand Legends: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, Wes Whitt; 3, Bruce Willis; 4, Warren Plonk.
Girls U-14: 1, Madelaine Plonk; 2, Elizabeth Brinson.
Junior Women U-18: 1, Betsy Lewis; 2, Kali Walkup; 3, Madelaine Plonk.
Women: 1, Kat Neff.
Ladies: 1, Michelle Cox.
Open Shortboard: 1, Dustin Jolly; 2, Kat Neff; 3, Bodie Jones; 4, Dakota Cottle.
Open Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Colton Ellis; 3, Kat Neff; 4, Tim Nixon.
Open SUP: 1, Charley Lewis; 2, Clint Runyon.
Open Bodyboard: 1, Trent Lins; 2, Madelaine Plonk; 3, Noah Miller; 4, Harry Capps.
U-14 Longboard: 1, Nixon Christiansen; 2, Noah Poteat; 3, Madelaine Plonk.
Junior Men Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Colton Ellis; 3, Trey Jones; 4, Bodie Jones.
Men Longboard: 1, Jon Wilson.
Legends Longboard: 1, Paul Poston; 2, Wayne Gent; 3, Jody Dobbs; 4, Ted Neff.
Grand Legends Longboard: 1, Bruce Willis; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Wes Whitt; 4, David Smith; 5, Warren Plonk.
Junior Women Longboard: 1, Betsy Lewis; 2, Madelaine Plonk; 3, Kali Walkup.
Women Longboard: 1, Kat Neff.
Ladies Longboard: 1, Jasa Ellis; 2, Michelle Cox.
Push ‘N’ Go Competitors: Carson Bailey, Wyatt Bailey, Zella Bailey, Kenan Brinson, Harry Capps, Tommy Kellis, Natalie Miller, Mic Marsh, Carter Williams, Noah Miller.
