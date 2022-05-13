MOREHEAD CITY — Four errors proved to be the West Carteret softball team’s undoing in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Patriots didn’t allow an earned run in the 3-2 eight-inning loss to Triton.
No. 15 seed West finished 15-9 after earning a 3A Coastal Conference co-championship with Richlands.
No. 18 seed Triton, co-champ of the All-American Conference, improved to 16-6.
Kiersten Margoupis gave the Patriots a pitching performance worthy of a win, allowing three unearned runs on four hits, striking out six and walking just one. She held Hawks batters to a .133 average.
Triton’s Aubree Bass took the win on the mound, surrendering one earned run on five hits, striking out eight and walking seven.
Caroline Baylis, Abree Young, Hannah Moseley and Hydee Kugler each registered a hit for West.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Triton…..........200 000 01 - 3 4 3
W. Carteret....001 001 00 - 2 4 4
WP – Bass
LP – Margoupis
Triton leading hitters: Warren 2-4, 2 RBI; Pope 1-3 (2B); McLean 1-4, RBI; Byrd 1-4, run; Ennis 1-4, run; Davis 1-4, run.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Baylis 1-1; Young 1-3, RBI; Mosley 1-4, run; Kugler 1-4.
