BEAUFORT — Most coaches will tell you they don’t want one loss to count twice.
After a particularly humbling defeat or an emotional one, there can be a carryover effect.
East Carteret football coach B.J. Frazier hopes it doesn’t happen this week when his team lines up versus Ashley.
The Mariners opened the 2023 season last week with a 51-0 loss to White Oak.
“We don’t want to carry over any of that performance from last week,” Frazier said. “Let’s not waste that failure. Let’s build off of it. We don’t want to allow it to determine the rest of the season.”
Frazier said productive conversations have been had with the team, and efforts have been made to try and find bright spots.
Linemen Parker Hobgood, Jacob West and Vaughn Brice stood out for their conditioning.
“They never left the field,” Frazier said. “For big guys to stay on the field the entire game, that was a positive. They are in better shape than I thought.”
The same type of workload will be needed again this week with a 4A program visiting Beaufort to take on a 1A-sized program. East is a 2A school in name only after a new realignment formula was used to designate the four classifications. Last year’s ADM (average daily membership) shows Ashley with 2,088 students and East with 544.
“When their offense comes off the field, they’re going to sit down and watch iPads, whereas our offense is going on defense,” Frazier said. “That’s a big deal, especially with how hot it is right now.”
It can be difficult to get a read on the Screaming Eagles.
They haven’t won more than two games in a season over the past three years, going 3-33 in that time. Ashley hasn’t posted a winning season since 2004, going 47-141 in the 18 seasons since.
The program is, however, often in a conference with perennial powers like New Hanover and Hoggard.
Last year’s 3A/4A Mideastern Conference featured three teams with at least eight wins, and six of the eight teams had at least five wins.
“Their record from previous years doesn’t indicate how good they really are,” Frazier said. “You look at their schedule, and they play some pretty stout teams. It’s a tough conference.”
The Screaming Eagles fell 26-20 to Athens Drive in their opener.
Senior quarterback Tyler Carter led the offensive attack, going 15-for-29 for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Dominic Michelangelo hauled in five catches for 65 yards and a score.
Tyler Gladden paced the defense with 13 tackles, followed by Nathan Hall with nine, including 3.5 for loss, and Vincent Agrillo had eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
The Mariners showed signs of life on offense in the first quarter versus White Oak, with Brady Doans and Luke McIntosh splitting snaps under center. Unfortunately, their receivers didn’t help them out much with nearly half a dozen drops on the night.
“We missed some opportunities,” Frazier said.
Defense proved to be the biggest disappointment.
Four of the Vikings’ seven touchdown were over 30 yards, including three over 55.
“We did not tackle,” Frazier said. “We were right there in position, but we didn’t tackle well at all. We have to get better there. We were not matching their aggression. They were bigger than us, faster than us, but after a while, we didn’t have the consistent fight. If we don’t learn how to tackle better than we did last week, we’re going to have a problem.”
