OCEAN — Cammie Davis was a marvel in the four-set win last week over West Carteret, even if she tells you it didn’t start out that way.
“I wouldn’t say it was my best game” the Croatan junior libero said. “At the beginning of the game, I was a hot mess, but I got myself together.”
The Cougars earned a 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15 victory to take the lead in the race for the 3A Coastal Conference championship. Each team entered the match with a 4-0 league mark.
Defense led the way, and Davis led that attack with 25 digs. Her play in the final three sets largely proved the difference.
“I couldn’t do anything early on,” she said. “In my head, I was like, ‘We’re playing West Carteret, and I can’t let anything hit the ground,’ so I think I put too much pressure on myself, and I realized I needed to relax. Those are intense matches.”
Earlier in the season, Croatan beat the Patriots for the first time in Davis’ career, winning 25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11. The teams didn’t play last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, conference-only schedule – the teams are now in the same league after realignment – and West won the only matchup in 2019.
“This last game was a big one, especially with it being the second game against them this season,” Davis said. “I think we were pretty prepared. We knew it was going to be a hard game. We beat them the first time, so we figured they would come out with a little bit of fire to come out and beat us this time.”
The win was notable, not only because it came over West, but it also kept the Cougars’ conference winning streak alive. They’ve now won 42 straight matches in league play as they aim for their fourth straight conference championship.
“We haven’t lost a conference match since I’ve been here,” Davis said. “It’s a good goal, to keep our conference streak going into next year. It motivates us. We lost a lot of players from last year, and we were moving up from 2A to 3A, so we had a lot to live up to.”
And if Croatan wants to keep its league winning streak alive, it will have to get by West again in the regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We have other competition, but once we see West Carteret on the calendar, we know that’s a game we definitely need our heads right for,” Davis said. “Unless something crazy happens, we probably only have to worry about West.”
The four-set win was a rarity for Croatan in conference action. The club lost just one set during the past two seasons in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“This year, we are undefeated, but it’s been more competition than usual,” said Davis, who has 135 digs in 14 matches. “We always wished we had better competition in the old conference, and coach (Lindsey Bach) did a wonderful job of making sure we played that competition at the beginning of the year, playing bigger schools in nonconference.”
Despite facing little competition and cruising through conference play over the past two seasons, the Cougars have advanced to the third round of the playoffs each year.
“I think we weren’t as prepared as we should be last year in the third round,” Davis said. “We didn’t have any nonconference games on the schedule, and we were used to winning 3-0, and then we had to play a tough team. I’m glad we have that competition this year.”
Davis has been playing libero since seventh grade and has shined since she stepped on the court at Croatan. She has 468 digs in her career.
The junior used to play softball, but concentrated on volleyball last year, playing travel ball with a Greenville club as well.
“It’s extremely important to me” she said. “My life pretty much revolves around it. I would love to play in college, but we’ll see.”
Davis is currently talking to Columbia University (N.Y.) coaches after they saw her in a travel ball match, and hopes to amp up the recruiting process now that her junior season is coming to a close.
“I think with travel ball this winter, it will really show me where I stand,” she said.
Davis is also a standout in the classroom with a 4.3 GPA. She has big goals set for college with plans to matriculate on to medical school.
“I want to do something in the medical field,” she said. “I’ve been thinking about that forever. I think I want to work with babies, as a doctor in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit), or something like that.”
Here are a few of Davis’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Blind Side.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: Florida Gators.
Favorite Athlete: Kerry Walsh Jennings.
Favorite Vacation: Key West, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Going out on the boat.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Just do it.”
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating West Carteret.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robin Cavanaugh.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: USA Volleyball.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Trevor Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Sandler, Jesus and Cam Newton.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Brayden Stephens, Graysan Stafford, Sadie Johnson, Molly Butler, Lane Hartman, and coach Lindsey Bach.
Items For A Deserted Island: Clothes, umbrella, food, water and a blanket.
