OCEAN — There was no question which two 3A Coastal Conference boys tennis teams were the best this season at the league tournament on Tuesday.
West Carteret and Croatan both showed that at the Fort Benjamin Park competition, with the Patriots providing the finals matchup for doubles and the Cougars doing the same in singles.
The Patriots’ Rob Cummings and Moksh Thakore won the doubles tournament, while Croatan’s Ty Nickson was the singles champion.
By the end, five netters from West and four from Croatan had booked a ticket to the 3A east regional tournament slated for Friday at Sunset Park in Rocky Mount.
There was only one singles netter and one doubles team in the conference semifinal rounds representing a team other than those two.
The results should be no surprise considering West (14-0 overall) won the conference with a 10-0 record and Croatan (14-2) placed second at 8-2.
Cummings and Thakore, who played to an 11-0 record during the regular season and acted as the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, respectively, captured the finals by default over teammates Tanner Hahn and Worth Stack.
Hahn played No. 3 singles during the regular season while Stack played most often at No. 5. The duo played to a 4-0 record in doubles.
To reach the finals, Cummings and Thakore defeated Swansboro’s Brady Geddes and Hao Ni 6-2, 6-1. They also got past Dixon’s Kyle Gileta and Jack Davis 6-0, 6-1 after a bye in the first round.
Hahn and Stack reached the finals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Croatan’s Lane Hartman and Jack Melton. The Cougar duo had gone 3-4 in doubles during the regular season.
Hahn and Stack defeated Luke Houston and Joshua Smith of White Oak in the quarterfinals.
The Cougars gave attendees a show in the singles tournament final, with teammates Jack Balog and Nickson playing head-to-head for the No. 1 seed. Nickson won 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Nickson went 14-3 during the regular season as Croatan’s No. 1 singles netter, while Balog finished 15-0 at No. 3.
Nickson reached the final with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over West’s Slate Taber, who was 9-1 during the season as the Patriots’ No. 4 player. After a first-round bye, Nickson blanked Richlands’ Antonio Ross 6-0, 6-0.
Balog didn’t allow a point in his 6-0, 6-0 semifinal win over Braden Grooms of Dixon. He got past the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over West’s Connor Ballou, a rotational No. 6 player for West during the season.
