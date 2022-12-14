MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots learned a painful lesson Tuesday night in their girls basketball game with Kinston.
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.
West Carteret turned the ball over six times in a scoreless 2:18 stretch to end the game in a 51-46 loss.
The Patriots started the contest with a 14-0 lead.
“We gave it away,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “They’re pretty young, so we’ll see how they react.”
After a 3-2 start to the season that included a 37-34 win over Kinston in the first matchup, Howell’s squad has now lost four straight games to fall to 3-6. The Morehead City squad will get a chance to right the ship quickly, traveling today (Wednesday) to Pamlico (1-5).
The losing streak seemed sure to come to an end versus the Vikings (4-3) with the Patriots taking a 14-0 lead at the 2:03 mark of the opening quarter.
Skyler Setzer led the way with five points in the frame. Setzer finished with seven points but fouled out with 1:31 left in the game.
Foul trouble caused West to go away from a full-court press that was creating some easy buckets.
Zy-Niyah Perry finally got her team on the board with 14.5 seconds left in the first quarter, and Kinston carried the momentum over to the second with eight straight points to open the quarter and pull within four.
Perry had seven points in the second quarter on her way to a game-high 21 points. She scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Nevaeh Gossi stopped the run with five points in a row to buy her team breathing room at 21-10. The Vikings finished the half on a 7-2 run to close within six points at the break.
The teams went back and forth in the third with Kinston starting the quarter by scoring 10 of the first 12 points to take its first lead of the night at 27-25 with 5:30 left in the frame.
West answered with a 10-6 run, and Mia Snyder hit a shot at the buzzer to give the home team a 35-33 advantage.
The fourth quarter began with the Patriots holding off the visitors for nearly six minutes thanks to Teiona Frazier’s eight points. Frazier led her side with 15 points.
Her last points came on a Sam Huber assist with 2:18 on the clock to give her squad a 46-43 lead.
Those would be the last points on the night for West.
Six turnovers and seven straight points for the Vikings ended the contest on a sour note for a young Patriot squad that took the loss hard.
“The turnovers at the end of the game are what killed us,” Howell said. “We beat ourselves. We started out really well, came out strong. Hopefully this will be a turning point for us.”
Neither team did itself any favors at the foul line with Kinston going 5-for-18, including 0-for-6 in the third quarter, and West going 9-for-18, including 3-for-8 in the fourth.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Kinston................................. 2 15 16 18 - 51
West Carteret.................... 14 9 12 11 - 46
KINSTON (51) – Perry 21, Davis 11, Kelly 6, Barnes 4, White-Wooten 4, Sutton 3, Fisher 2.
WEST CARTERET (46) – Frazier 15, Holmes 8, Setzer 7, Snyder 6, S. Huber 5, Giossi 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.