The season-opening week of football was not kind to the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Every team but Northside-Pinetown suffered a loss.
Four of the five losses came by a wide margin.
East Carteret, Pamlico, Jones Senior and Lejeune were defeated by a combined 259-42.
East fell 51-0 to White Oak while Jones Senior also received a shutout, dropping a 62-0 contest to East Columbus.
Pamlico managed to get on the board versus West Craven in a 58-8 setback, and Lejeune scored 34 against Pender but gave up a whopping 88.
Only Southside proved competitive in its loss, receiving a 20-18 defeat at the hands of North Duplin.
Northside-Pinetown took the lone win, beating Camden 40-19.
Things were only a little better in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Three of the five teams were dealt losses.
Dixon, Richlands and Swansboro lost by a combined 119-54.
Dixon fell 37-7 to East Duplin, Richlands dropped a 38-28 affair to South Brunswick, and Swansboro took a 44-19 loss to James Kenan.
White Oak defeated East Carteret 51-0 and Croatan jumped out early in a 21-6 triumph over Washington to give the conference its only wins.
West Carteret didn’t play in week one and will start the season this Friday at home versus North Brunswick.
