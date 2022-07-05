MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins’ bounced right back after seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped by creating a three-game victorious run.
Morehead City, which also had a seven-game winning streak earlier this season, has now put together a remarkable stretch of 18 triumphs in its last 20 games to move to 22-7 overall, which is the best mark in the Coastal Plain League.
The Fish took a 4-1 win over the Peninsula Pilots on Friday, escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Saturday and captured a 6-1 win over the Florence Flamingos on Monday.
They are 4-1 in the second half of the season.
The last two games were called early due to inclement weather.
The Marlins enjoyed a rare comfortable triumph over the Flamingos (11-16 overall, 3-1 second half) at Big Rock Stadium, taking the five-run contest in six innings.
Their previous five games, and 11 of their previous 13, had been decided by three runs or less.
Morehead City has shined in those tight contests this season, going 15-6 in three-run games, 10-5 in two-run games and 7-2 in one-run games.
Pitching has played a large part in those performances, and it did so again Friday in the five-inning affair versus the Sharks (12-16, 2-2).
Luke Absher (Tusculum) and Ty Bothwell (Indiana) combined to shut out Wilmington with Absher allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in two innings, and Brothwell giving up two hits while striking out two and walking none in three.
Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) gave the duo all the run support they needed in the first inning when he delivered a bases-loaded single to plate Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
The Fish have now taken the last five versus Wilmington after losing the first three in the series.
------------------
After falling in its previous game, Morehead City got back to its winning ways against Peninsula (11-16, 0-4) and moved to 6-0 this season versus the Pilots.
Tyler “Truck” Wehrle returned to his usual form as he struck out hitters left and right.
The Tiffin right-hander started the top of the first inning with two straight strikeouts, and then after hitting the third batter with a pitch, struck out the fourth batter.
Both offenses got going in the second as the Pilots scored a run in the top of the inning. A sac fly from catcher Cole Stanford (Gordon State) brought home Trey Morgan (Virginia Military Institute) from third base.
The Marlins then matched that score with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.
After the first two hitters were retired, Braeden O’Shaughnessy (Youngstown State) laced a single, and then another single from newcomer Jase Felker set the table. Johnson roped an RBI single scoring O’Shaughnessy to tie the game.
After the second inning, it was all pitching for the Fish.
Wehrle went five innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville) came in to relieve Wehrle, and then an inning later, Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) took over.
Bean got the win by striking out four in 1 2/3 innings with one walk.
The score remained tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh when leadoff hitter Zack Miller (Catawba) crushed one over the left field wall for a solo home run. Miller’s bomb traveled 400 feet and gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.
They were able to find a pair of insurance runs to take a 4-1 lead.
Reese Wissinger (Southeastern) came on to close it out and earn the save, striking out two and surrendering one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
------------------
The Fish moved to 2-0 this year versus Florence thanks to their five-run victory.
Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) and Johnson each drove in two runs, and the pitching staff did the rest.
Peter Allegro (Portland), Garza and Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) joined forces to allow just one run on five hits. Allegro gave up that run on four hits in four innings while striking out four and walking three. Garza struck out two and walked one in a shutout and hitless inning, and Jernigan struck out one and allowed one hit in a shutout inning.
The Marlins will host the Asheboro Zookeepers (8-20, 5-0) on Wednesday at Big Rock Stadium, travel Thursday to Holly Springs to take on the Salamanders (15-12, 1-2), return to Big Rock Stadium on Friday for a matchup with the Sharks and hit the road on Saturday to go up against the Pilots.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Flamingos… 000 010 0xx - 1 4 3
Marlins..…...004 020 0xx - 6 8 1
WP – Garza
LP – Smith
Flamingos leading hitters: Mitta 1-2 (2B); Stewart 1-2; Barbieri 1-3; Thurmond 1-2;
Marlins leading hitters: B. Miller 2-3 (2B), RBI; Becker 2-4, 2 runs; Johnson 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Felker 1-2, run; Rogers 1-4, 2 RBI, run.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..…...100 00x xxx - 1 4 0
Sharks……...000 00x xxx - 0 3 0
WP – Bothwell
LP – Aich
Marlins leading hitters: Campbell 1-2, RBI; Johnson 1-2, run; Rogers 1-2; Tuffy 1-3 (2B).
Sharks leading hitters: Bridges 1-1 (2B); Jeffries 1-2; Schultz 1-2.
------------------
Team R H E
Pilots………...010 000 000 - 1 4 1
Marlins..…...010 000 120 - 4 10 0
WP – Bean
LP – Varnier
S – Wissinger
Pilots leading hitters: Morgan 2-4, run; Stanford 1-3, RBI; Tucker 1-4.
Marlins leading hitters: Z. Miller 2-4 (HR), RBI, run; Johnson 2-5, RBI; O’Shaughnessy 1-3, run; Felker 1-3; Tuffy 1-3; Powell 1-4, RBI; Rogers 1-4; McGowan 1-4, run.
