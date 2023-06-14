CONWAY, S.C. — It’s a select few who get to compete in the NCAA baseball regionals.
Davis Tyndall is one of those few.
The former West Carteret standout took the mound for Coastal Carolina in the third game of the Conway Regional.
He registered the final two outs of the eighth inning and all three in the ninth in a 13-5 win over Rider.
“Ever since I was a kid watching the regionals and College World Series each year, you dream about competing like this,” Tyndall said.
After giving up a single and double around a fielder’s choice in the ninth, the fifth-year senior induced a pop up and struck out the final batter of the night.
“Getting to that last batter, you get two strikes on him and the entire place stands up and you can hear everybody cheering,” Tyndall said. “And you throw the last pitch and strike him out and the place goes crazy. It was an unbelievable experience.”
Tyndall said his appearance, in front of nearly 3,300 home fans, goes down as his all-time favorite baseball memory.
In front of a record crowd of 5,102 at Springs Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina fell behind early and struggled to get any offense going in a 12-3 loss to Duke in the championship game of the NCAA Conway Regional.
The final out of that game represented the final out of Tyndall’s baseball career.
“When that last pitch was thrown, it was definitely an emotional time for me,” he said. “Because you never know when you are going to throw your last pitch or play your last game.”
The No. 1-seeded Chanticleers (42-21) had their season come to an end for the second consecutive season in the NCAA Regional championship game, while No. 2-seeded Duke (38-22) will head to the Super Regional hosted by Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last year, Coastal Carolina fell in the NCAA Greenville Regional championship game versus host East Carolina.
Tyndall got to experience top-level play at Coastal Carolina after transferring from Western Carolina.
The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt Conference in the regular season with a 23-7 record to earn the third league title since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 (2017, 2018, and 2023), and the 19th in program history.
They were ranked eighth in the USA Today Coaches Poll entering the regional.
“It was unreal getting to play for coach (Gary) Gilmore and his winning tradition,” Tyndall said. “It's been incredible. We had a great year. I was super excited to be a part of it.”
Gilmore has won nearly 1,100 games in his 27 years in Conway, and his more than 1,300 overall victories places him in the NCAA’s all-time top 25 for wins.
Since 2000, he has led the Chanticleers to 11 regular season championships, 13 conference tournament championships, made 18 NCAA Division I Championship appearances, advanced to three NCAA Super Regionals, and won the 2016 NCAA College World Series.
Tyndall also played for a legendary coach in Bobby Moranda at Western Carolina.
Moranda retired in 2020, concluding his time at WCU as the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Catamount history, posting a career record of 406-392-3. With 197 career Southern Conference wins, he also ranks as WCU’s winningest head coach in league play.
He ranks 10th in the SoCon’s ledgers for career victories at a SoCon school. He is among just 17 head coaches all-time in conference history to win 300-or-more games at a conference school.
“It was a really good fit at Western,” Tyndall said. “When they offered me, I immediately told them I wanted to play there.”
After appearing in nine games as freshman, his sophomore season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
He made 23 relief appearances, tossing 29 innings as a junior, going 1-1 with a save and a 5.28 ERA. He made 18 relief appearances as a senior, tossing 21 innings out of the bullpen and finishing the year with a 4.71 ERA.
Moranda retired after Tyndall’s senior season and with a year of eligibility remaining, he put his name in the transfer portal and linked up with Coastal Carolina.
Tyndall had an 8.24 ERA in 19 2/3 innings this year with the Chanticleers. He gave up 18 runs in 6 1/3 innings versus teams like Wake Forest, Clemson, Campbell, N.C. State, Charlotte, South Alabama and Texas State. He didn’t surrender a single run in the other 13 1/3 innings.
“That has kind of been the trend in my career,” Tyndall said. “The majority of my outings are decent, but I have a few that come back and bite me.”
Wake Forest entered the regional round ranked first in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Clemson was ranked fifth, and Campbell was ranked 11th. Coastal Carolina’s strength of schedule ranked 17th in the country.
“If you’re going to give up runs, you definitely want to give them up to teams like that,” Tyndall said. “It’s definitely a step up in competition. There are no easy weekends. Every single team you play, it is going to be a dogfight.”
Tyndall has also been a standout student during his time in college.
He was named to the 2020-21 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll and earned a spot on the Dean's List (3.5 GPA or better) for the 2022 fall semester. He graduated with a finance degree from Western Carolina.
He plans on getting a job as an investment banker or financial analyst.
