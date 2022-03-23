OCEAN — It’s not often a Raleigh-based lacrosse team makes a visit to the Crystal Coast.
It’s even less often the visiting team gets pushed to the brink of defeat with a riveting overtime finish. That’s what the Croatan girls lacrosse team did on Monday in a 7-6 loss to 4A Millbrook.
The Cougars’ Lauren Hayden slotted a goal with 5.9 seconds left on the clock to force a 3-minute, sudden-death period. After a handful of stellar saves from Croatan goalie Devan Maready, Millbrook finally found the back of the net with 53 seconds left in overtime.
The Cougars moved to 6-2 with the loss. After the game, head coach Nick Moore implored his players not to hang their heads.
“They have no reason to,” he said. “It was a tough loss, but they played incredibly well and fought really hard. It just didn’t go our way, and sometimes that happens.”
Millbrook coach Matt Cope was also complimentary of Croatan. His Wildcats improved to 8-1 with the win.
“We want to keep them on the schedule,” Cope said. “Both teams were really aggressive and physical. Everyone understood the game really well. Honestly, it felt like the same two teams playing each other.”
The two programs hadn’t played each other since Croatan came onto the scene in 2020. An official shortage in Wake County prompted Millbrook to find an out-of-area opponent. He found Croatan and with it an overtime finish that is atypical in the sport.
“It’s not common at all,” Cope said. “This is my 12th year at Millbrook and 16th year overall, and this is my fourth-ever overtime game. I only had two before this year.”
The scoring in the game came down to just four players, Kate Wilson and Lauren Hayden for Croatan and Carly Murphy and Hannah Olson for Millbrook.
Murphy scored the first three goals of the game to give her team a quick lead, but Wilson answered back with two goals and Hayden one more to tie the score 3-3 at halftime.
The Cougars came out of the second-half gate firing with Hayden and Wilson slotting a goal apiece in the first five minutes to give their team a 5-3 lead. The Wildcats retook the lead with two goals from Olson and one from Murphy, the last coming at the 9:27 mark.
The one-goal gap lasted until the final minute of the game when Moore called a timeout with 25 seconds on the clock. Hayden took the ball out and fired off a shot through contact, missing her mark but getting a shooting space violation called on the Wildcats. The ensuing free position shot at the 8-meter mark from Hayden found the net to push the game into extra minutes.
“That’s a huge shot,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of adrenaline in that moment, and she came up clutch. She’s only a sophomore, too.”
Overtime in girls lacrosse consists of stacked 3-minute sudden death periods until a goal wins the game. Millbrook dominated possession during the first period and got the goal from Olson at the 53-second mark after a series of saves from Maready.
Maready finished the game with nine saves, while Millbrook goalie Ally Gouveia tallied 19.
“(Gouveia) had a great game,” Cope said. “She forms the core of our defense with a senior defender. (Maready) was also incredible tonight. She made so many saves over and over again. You can’t ask for much more than she gave in crunch time.”
The Cougars have done well with a tough nonconference schedule so far, notching wins over Laney (4-2), J.H. Rose (3-2) and New Bern (2-4). The only losses have come to Topsail (5-0) and Millbrook, two teams with a combined .928 record.
They’ll look to add another nonconference win on Wednesday when they travel to Ashley (4-0).
“It’s another big one,” Moore said. “We’re really trying to challenge the girls and try to grow the program, show everyone that we’re ready to be on that level with the bigger schools.”
Here are results of the match:
Millbrook....................... 3 3 - 1 - 7
Croatan........................ 3 3 - 0 - 6
Millbrook Croatan
15 Shots 25
19 Saves 9
7 Faceoffs 9
9 Fouls 8
Scoring Summary
M – Murphy, 18:34, 1st.
M – Murphy, 16:18, 1st.
M – Murphy, 11:59, 1st.
C – Wilson, 11:43, 1st.
C – Wilson, 8:40, 1st.
C – L. Hayden, 7:00, 1st.
C – Wilson, 23:37, 2nd.
C – L. Hayden, 20:48, 2nd.
M – Olson, 16:29, 2nd.
M – Olson, 15:29, 2nd.
M – Murphy, 9:27, 2nd.
C – L. Hayden, 0:05, 2nd.
M – Olson, 0:53, Overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.