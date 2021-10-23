ATLANTIC BEACH — The fifth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament has seen a leader change each week, and this past week was no different.
Xcessive Risk, captained by Athan Parker, pulled up to the scales at Chasin Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday with a massive 56.12-pound King Mackerel.
The hefty fish knocked White Lightning’s 48.95 catch reeled in by Capt. Tim Hudson and crew off the top of the leaderboard with only a few days of fishing left in the competition.
The tournament ended Saturday, but results were not available in time for this issue.
Team Earlyout, captained by Steve Jones, rounds out the podium going into the final day with a third-place fish of 47.54 pounds.
It has been a banner year for the tournament so far. The top seven fish are all heavier than last year’s first-place fish, a 41.61-pounder off Pirate’s Pleasure.
The aggregate weight leader after three weeks is Half N Half with 87.26 pounds of King Mackerel presented by Capt. Wayne Hardee. Windy Conditions, captained by Henry Tillett, was in first place going into week three with 73.01 pounds, but now sits in third place with Xcessive Risk in second with 77.27 pounds.
So far, the lady angler division leader is Katie Hardee with a 44.29-pound fish, the junior angler leader is Josh Tucker with a 25.23-pound fish and the senior angler leader is Hudson.
The field of 155 boats had until Saturday to nab the biggest fish.
Proceeds from the tournament go to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
