OCEAN — If last year was any indication, the Croatan cross country team is already feeling right at home in the 3A.
The Cougars are headed into the 2022 season as defending 3A east regional boys and girls champs, and are set to bring back four of their top six runners from a boys state championship runner-up in 2021.
Last year, the program moved up to the 3A level after 23 years in 2A. It ended that run with eight consecutive conference crowns from the girls team and six straight league titles from the boys. The boys team also won the regional in their last 2A season, while the girls team had finished second.
The move to 3A was seamless, with both teams winning regionals and the boys placing second in the state meet. Senior Navaya Zales graduated in the spring after capturing an individual state championship to help the girls team finish seventh.
“She’ll definitely be missed,” Croatan cross country co-head coach Andy Bulfer said. “She was talented, but she also had a great work ethic and a determination to win. She was fierce on the course and at practice and showed up every day and worked hard.”
The Cougars saw their top two female runners graduate in Zales at the No. 1 spot and Avah Beikirch at No. 2. That leaves Audrey Kirkwood and Ashley Kirkwood leading a pack of runners that also includes Tessa McFarland, Kayla Hunt, Zenash Acevedo and Eliana Dettle. The team will also benefit from senior transfer Kennedy Zaiden.
Audrey Kirkwood is the top returner after placing 12th at regionals last year with a time of 20 minutes, 46.46 seconds.
The boys team also lost its top runner, Colten Rodriguez, but brings back a pack of runners, including senior James Wallace and juniors Matthew Quispe and Tyrese Cone, all of whom finished in the top 10 at the regional meet last year. Wallace placed fourth with a 16:02.29 clocking, Quispe placed seventh in 16:42.30 and Cone eighth in 16:47.41.
They’re part of a group this season that also includes Cooper Stephens, Trey Austin and Justin Wax. Transfer Hampton Scott will also be in the mix.
“We always want to try and win the region and finish in the top three of the state. The boys are capable of that, but the girls team is a big mystery right now,” Bulfer said. “We would love to win the conference and the region, but Swansboro, West Carteret and Dixon are all strong.”
The program is sitting at 38 right now between both squads, but Bulfer expects more to come out as newcomers join the fray. He and fellow coach Rico Quispe had solid attendance all summer for a stringent five to six days per week.
The team met at various locations all summer throughout a given week to break up the monotony, rotating among two days at The Islander Hotel & Resort in Emerald Isle, two at the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park and one at the school.
“That’s the way we’ve done it for a while now,” Bulfer said. “We feel like it’s important to get that work in together, to progress together. Its summer, so they take vacations and stuff, but everyone comes out for the most part. We try to meet early so those with jobs can get to those later in the day.”
That commitment to training all summer is an accurate reflection of the program’s sustained success. The coaches point to that effort as the reason the school has carved out a strong running reputation.
“I think we just out-work everyone else,” Quispe said. “That’s why we start training so early. This program also does a great job at balancing hard days with recovery time. We’ve been very fortunate, too, that we have kids who are very talented and buy into the way we do things.”
The Cougars will get the new season started on Friday, Aug. 19 with their annual “HWY 24 Light Up the Night” event, where other strong programs like West Carteret, First Flight, Coastal Christian and D.H. Conley are expected to attend. Races will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“It should be awesome,” Bulfer said. “A bunch of competitive teams together to start the season under the lights.”
The team held a fun first-ever event to kick off the fall on Saturday morning. Quispe organized a fun run race between Croatan alumni and current runners.
“A parent suggested it, and it’s going along nicely,” Quispe said beforehand. “It was a good excuse to get some of the former runners together to meet the newcomers. I think it’s going to be a fun time.”
