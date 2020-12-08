BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team has played just two games this season, but they’ve looked pretty good in those two contests.
The Mariners defeated Southwest Onslow in five sets and then swept Richlands with a match with Lejeune on the horizon.
“I was thinking we were going to do really well,” Anna Gillikin said. “I was ready. I was starting to think about playoffs.”
The Friday matchup with the Devil Pups was postponed after it was discovered Thursday that an East player was exposed to the coronavirus. It’s the second 14-day quarantine the team has experienced this season.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Gillikin said. “It’s pretty crazy. But we are definitely hoping we can get these games in.”
The Mariners won’t be able to play their full allotment of 14 matches with the regular season ending Jan. 8, however, they may get close to it after rescheduling to include a number of doubleheaders.
“It’s definitely going to be tough, especially if both games go five sets,” Gillikin said. “That is potentially 10 sets of volleyball. That is a lot. But I’m hopeful.”
East looked good in a five-set win over Southwest Onslow, despite facing 1-0 and 2-1 set deficits after the Stallions went up 25-20, 23-25, 25-22.
“I was a little disappointed after that first set, but I knew we could do it,” Gillikin said. “I still had faith after the third set.
The Mariners rebounded to take the next two sets with relative ease, winning 25-11, 15-9.
“I think we were making such good passes and keeping each other pretty hyped up,” Gillikin said. “We did a good job.”
The junior front-line player produced a dominating performance, leading the team in kills (19) and blocks (seven) while ranking third with 20 digs.
“It had been a while, so I was definitely a little rusty,” she said. “It was great. I loved it. I didn’t know if we would ever get there. I had been anticipating it a lot. We worked very hard, every day, trying to get ready for a season, and wondering if it was ever going to come.”
The season was delayed by two months – volleyball usually starts in mid-August instead of mid-November – due to the pandemic-amended schedule, and then was delayed another two weeks when East had to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
“It was a great feeling to come back and win the first game,” Gillikin said. “It was awesome. I think that is the best we’ve ever played as a team. We struggled last year. We had potential, but we didn’t get along that well.”
East went 5-14 in 2019.
The day after the Southwest Onslow victory, the Mariners took care of Richlands, earning a 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 triumph despite a quick turnaround. Gillikin had nine kills, three aces, 16 digs and a block.
“We had worked really hard in our workouts, so it wasn’t terrible playing two games in two days,” she said.
Gillikin’s spring season was also impacted by the pandemic as her sophomore softball campaign was cut short just four games in. She was strong in the early going, putting up a 2.02 ERA on the mound in four appearances, striking out 42 and walking only seven while limiting batters to a .156 average in 24 innings.
“I was very let down because of how well I was pitching and how well the team was doing,” she said. “At first, we were anticipating maybe going one to two weeks without playing, but as time went on, we knew we wouldn’t be able to come back. When we found out, it was a huge disappointment.”
In addition to an unusual sports season, student-athletes are also acclimating to a new school schedule that requires only two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual instruction.
While many miss the traditional setting, someone with a schedule that last year included club volleyball, school volleyball and softball, plus extracurricular activities like Spanish Club, SkillsUSA and Carteret Sports Leadership, the change is a welcome one.
“I actually like it,” Gillikin said. “It opens up my schedule more. Now I can work on my homework during the day and not have as much to do after a practice or game. It helps a lot.”
Gillikin recalled last year working on homework while riding on the bus after road games and using her phone as a personal hotspot, then getting home after 10 p.m. and continuing that homework for school the next morning.
A hectic schedule hasn’t hampered her in the classroom. She sports an impressive 4.37 GPA and hopes to go into medicine, becoming a doctor or a surgeon.
Here are a few of Gillikin’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Goonies.”
Favorite TV Show: “Criminal Minds.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Is This Love” by Whitesnake.
Favorite Book: Night by Elie Wiesel.
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves.
Favorite Athlete: Dansby Swanson.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Writing.
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” – Rocky Balboa.
Favorite Food: Waffles.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: No Name Pizza.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning our first game back against Southwest Onslow after quarantine.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Sholar Warren.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying.
Favorite Website/App: Netflix.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: The Qualified Captain.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Robin Williams, J.R.R. Tolkien, Johnny Depp, George W. Bush and Warren Buffett.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Ashlyn Guthrie, Stella Bradford, Christa Golden, Grace Fulcher, Ashley Popp and coach Mickey Putnam.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, flint and steel, fishing line, bug spray and a signal mirror.
