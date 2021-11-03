BEAUFORT — Jenna Rutledge is not only the best girls golfer in East Carteret history, and it’s not even close, but the argument can be made she’s the best girls golfer in county history.
The last four years have provided plenty of ammunition for that argument.
She tied for third at the 1A/2A state tournament in each of the past two years and took seventh as a sophomore. Add that to a regional runner-up finish as a senior, a third-place regional finish last season and three conference championships, and she’s put together one heck of a career.
“A little bit, but not too much,” Rutledge said when asked if she’s aware of her place in county history. “I just do my thing.”
The senior is certainly the most unique girls golfer in county history.
When she qualified for the state tournament as a freshman after winning a league title and taking seventh at the 1A/2A east regional, Rutledge did something no East girls golfer had ever done before.
She went on to do it three more times.
“I look back and it’s funny, because I only tried out for golf in seventh grade because my friends were trying out,” she said. “I learned you got out of school at 12:30 (p.m.) to go to matches, and I was like ‘OK.’ I picked it up for fun, and here we are.”
Rutledge won a conference title in her two middle school years and went on to capture the first three in her high school career. She would have gone 6-6 overall, but East didn’t play in a conference this season.
As a freshman, she shot 97 and 95 on two days of golf at Foxfire Golf and Resort in Foxfire Village to take 34th in the state.
She never finished outside the top 10 again.
“If someone told me I would be in the top 10 for three straight years, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Rutledge said. “Of course, you always hope, but that was never an expectation or anything that would cross my mind.”
As a sophomore, she shot 80 on both days at Longleaf Golf and Family Club to take seventh in the state. This year, the 1A/2A state tournament returned to Longleaf, and Rutledge shot an 81 on the first day and an 80 on the second to tie for third.
“I wish I had played maybe a little bit better on the first day,” she said. “I was hoping to do a little bit better, but can’t complain too much. Overall, I was excited. Senior year and all, I wanted to do something big, so it was kind of nice to place and get another medal. I’ll take it.”
Conditions were tough this year with wet and humid weather creating a 30-minute delay on the first day, while day two was windy and cool.
Rutledge had her best regional finish this season, taking runner-up honors with an 81. Only eventual state champion Lily Rowe of Raleigh Charter finished ahead of her with a 72. As a junior, Rutledge claimed third at the east regional with an 80. She then tied for third at the state meet with a 77. Last year’s state meet, held in the spring, was limited to one day due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shooting in the 70s isn’t unusual these days for Rutledge. She set career lows in back-to-back weeks this year, posting a 75 at Minnesott Golf and Country Club and then a 74 at Cypress Landing Golf Course.
“I was on a streak there for a second,” she said. “I just try and go out with no expectations. I’m just always hoping I can do better.”
Those numbers dwarf any she put up as a freshman.
“I remember being in conference that year, and I was so excited to shoot an 85,” she said. “And now I’m disappointed as a senior if I shoot that. It’s cool to watch your scores get lower year after year.”
Another aspect of her career that makes her unique is her school of choice. While she plays for East Carteret, she attends Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School. She is eligible to play for the Mariners because she lives in the school’s district.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Rutledge said of her time at MaST where she sports a 4.7 GPA. “I definitely like it there. It’s been different, but I don’t think I would change it.”
And now she has to decide where next to go to school.
“I’m not fully sure about college,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll play golf. I’m thankful to have a couple of options. I’m looking at Methodist in state, and some out-of-state schools, even some on the West Coast, because my parents plan on moving to Alaska as soon as I leave for college. Everybody will be moving out then.”
She said she’s interested in studying business or perhaps engineering.
Here are a few of Rutledge’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Breakfast Club.”
Favorite TV Show: “Parks and Recreation.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “26” by Caamp.
Favorite Book: “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance.
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite Athlete: Justin Thomas.
Favorite Vacation: Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.
Favorite Hobby: Eating.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you don't believe in yourself, somewhere or another, you sabotage yourself.” – Jason Day.
Favorite Food: Chicken tenders.
Favorite Drink: Sweat tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: Shooting a 33 over nine holes at Beaufort Club.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Kendall Nifong.
Favorite Sport: Golf.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Eating Bojangles.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: PGA Tour (@pgatour).
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Aubrey Plaza, Hellen Keller and Elon Musk.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Corrie Rose, Charlotte Bickley, Paul Lewis, Ella Hamilton, Sam Lewis and coach Sholar Warren.
Items For A Deserted Island: Chicken, shoes, Band-Aids, hammock and a fire starter.
