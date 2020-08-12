We just survived another named storm, although we had a devil of a time pronouncing Isaias. Here along Coastal Carolina, it was mainly a wind event and not a rain event.
At my abode off Coast Guard Road, we had mostly “dry” shaking gusts of wind from about 1:30 to 3:30 during early morning sleepy time. My NOAA rain gauge gave me only 1.25 inches of rain.
The “dry” part resulted in a lot of salt assaulting our trees, bushes, and in my yard, my herbal plants as well, causing much of the vegetation to get salt-burned on the south side of the plants. Just look at the trees and bushes that are currently all brown from this assault.
So, what effect did Isaias have on our fishing?
Later that morning after the storm as I was getting my water temperatures, I noticed that the water at Bogue Inlet Pier and out several miles wasn’t just dirty, but it was seemingly pure mud and weedy mud at that. Here it is a week later and surprisingly the surf is still cloudy and weedy. Surf and pier catching came to a screeching halt, especially if you are like me, focusing mainly on metal, plastic and occasionally wood.
Storms are disruptive, creating rough surf, dirty water and providing an unruly slug of fresh water, conditions that drop surface water temperatures via mixing, scattering bait and target fish alike. In the summer, it’s tropical disturbances that provide excitement, with offseason nor’easters doing the damage. In the fall, beach nourishment often muddies our beach fishing holes.
When looking outside and checking the wind status and trying to decide if it’s worth fishing, check out this little poem: “When the wind is from the east, the fish bite least, When the wind is from the west, the fish bite best, When the wind is from the north, the prudent angler goes not forth, When the wind is from the south, it blows the hook from the fish’s mouth.”
So, speaking of fishing lore, how about John Alden Knight’s Solunar Tables, aka the Farmer’s Almanac of hunting and fishing. We will take on this topic next week. So, Knight’s tables, are they astrology or science? I’m sure we all have our opinions and experiences.
Rather than dwelling on the negative, I’ll only dwell on the positive and maybe some in between.
After the storm that is pronounced “ees-ah-ee-ahs,” the Neuse River fired up with slot drum and citation oldies to 50-plus inches with natural baits and popping corks all landing good numbers of fish, and there are still trout in the mix too. If you get there at daybreak, give topwater a try.
Although water close to the beach is still clearing up, the Spanish bite from 3 to 5 miles out is still great with fish up to 5 pounds in the mix, while the kings moved a bit farther out. I say the kings are a bit farther out, but I have a feeling that will be back along the beach soon. Why? The menhaden have moved in in big numbers. On Sunday, I counted at least 10 pods surrounding Bogue Inlet Pier, and they have been attracting notice by Spanish and “skying” kings tearing them up. We may also see some tarpon action for the same reason since they start to make their way back south.
Inside fishing has held up pretty well, targets being rhythm and blues (red and black) drum, sheepshead and some trout activity.
Work the marshes and oyster bars on the early falling tide, and there are flounder there too. Fish are from the Harkers Island marshes to the Haystacks and Core Creek. Around Swansboro and over to the New River where the trout action is, there are big she fish in the mix. There are also decent catches of slot reds in the White Oak River around the docks and those big oyster bars. I haven’t heard of catches there, but don’t forget Queens Creek as well.
One of the locations that has and continues to produce is the whole area between the Atlantic Beach causeway and Morehead City/Beaufort high-rise bridge and all the port areas in between. These regions have produced R&B drum, sheepshead, gray and speckled trout, and yes, flounder on live mullet minnows and even some decent croakers.
I’ve noted that I wasn’t going to dwell on the bad news, but I need to at least address the ocean fishing piers. Fishing from our ocean piers has slowed noticeably due to the heat, muddy and tepid water and no BIG fish last week.
Oceanana Pier reports mostly croakers and spots, but as water is clearing now, the Spanish have returned.
Bogue Inlet Pier has been slow with a few croakers and some flounder and blues on bottom rigs. The schools of menhaden are encouraging and should lure in the toothy predators any day now.
Seaview Pier reports scattered pompano, sheepshead, black drum and a few sea mullet.
Surf City Pier reports slow fishing with a few black drum. Ditto for Jolly Roger Pier.
Now, “ready, set, go” boom! The pent-up flounder frenzy will be unleashed at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
With the founder season being pretty much closed since Hurricane Florence nearly two years, there are plenty of flounder out there. My guess is that in the six-week season, we may land a full season’s worth of fish. The fishing pressure will be enormous, and the flounder will be hit hard.
Remember the bag limit is still four per day with a minimum of 15 inches in length. Measure twice, fillet once! The season will end Sept. 30. We all have seen photos of honest anglers releasing fish the last few weeks, many of them citation fish. I know it was hard, but thanks.
Be kind, be safe, catch fish, enjoy and leave the turtle nests and unexploded ordnance alone.
