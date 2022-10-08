OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team ran its unbeaten league streak to a magical 50 matches versus Richlands
And then the Cougars made it 51 versus West Carteret, 52 against Swansboro, 53 against White Oak and 54 against Dixon.
This is how it’s gone for the past five years.
The team last lost a conference game on Oct. 3, 2017 in a five-set thriller against Dixon.
“A while back, I was like, ‘Dang, I should probably go back and count,” said Croatan coach Lindsey Bach, who was unaware the number had reached such lofty heights. “Obviously, I’m aware that we’ve done well in conference, but I hadn’t sat down and counted. That is awesome. It’s crazy.”
Long winning streaks can usually be attributed to a special senior class that plays varsity ball for much of its high school career.
Croatan’s 54-match league winning streak is anything but.
It spans six graduating classes, two coaches, two divisions, a hurricane and the coronavirus pandemic.
“(Former coach) Erica (Heimforth) and then myself, it’s the consistency between the two of us, the high standards we’ve set,” Bach said. “We get in as much as we can during a summer, with workouts, and open gyms, and camps. I guess over the years the girls see what we as coaches are willing to put in, and they pick up on that. They see how much we want to the program to succeed. and they have bought into that.”
Heimforth led the team to an incredible 39-5 record and 19-1 mark in league play during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Over the next two seasons, the Cougars went 28-16 and 17-7 in conference and won their last four league games of 2017 to start the streak.
Heimforth’s final year saw the team start a four-year league championship run with a 7-0 mark in an abbreviated season impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Bach took over in 2019 and has led the team to 14-0, 11-0 and 10-0 records in conference play over the past three seasons. The 2020 regular season consisted solely of conference matches during the coronavirus pandemic.
The team moved from 2A to 3A last year after a special realignment formula bumped the 2A-sized school up.
This year’s team is currently 8-0 in league play.
“Of course, the talent is there, but you have to put in the time for it all to go hand-in-hand,” Bach said. “And each year’s team doesn’t want to be that team, the one that ends the streak.”
Croatan hasn’t just won. It has dominated.
Forty-six of the 54 wins have come in straight sets.
The Cougars haven’t been pushed to five sets in a league match since the end of the 2017 season in a 3-2 victory over Trask on Oct. 12. A 3-2 win over Richlands on Oct. 5, 2017 is the only other five-set match curing the streak.
The streak hasn’t just happened.
The winning starts when players arrive on campus. The junior varsity won 65 consecutive matches from 2016 to 2020. Fifty of those wins were in straight sets.
“People forget about the middle school and the JV girls,” Bach said. “They have to get in reps like everybody else. It can be an eye-opener for coaches. You need good coaches in middle school and JV to keep it going. I tell every new class, ‘Look, it won’t be handed to you. It wasn’t handed to the crowd before you, so you have to put in the work. You have to work for it.’”
