MOREHEAD CITY — Daniel Barrow was rewarded for leading the West Carteret football team to its first league championship in 57 years.
Barrow received the 3A Coastal Conference Coach of the Year.
The Patriots not only won the title, but did so in undefeated fashion for the first time in program history, going 5-0. They finished the season 8-3 overall.
West went on to win a state playoff game for only the fourth time in school history and then for the first time hosted a second-round postseason game.
Eight Patriots were named all-conference, including Jamarion Montford, Al Morris, Shasha Primin-Kane, Xavier Jones, Shayne Hester, Shane Graves, Justice Dade-El and Javaris Miller.
All-conference honorees for West in boys soccer are Davis Adams, Jake Bradley, Rob Cummings and Matthew Roberts.
In girls cross country, Eliza Craig Parker, Sara Windsor, Bella Counts and Ansley Jones were named, while in boys cross country, Seth Nelson was picked.
In girls tennis, Sasha Baker, Claire Germain and Fletcher Worrell were honored.
In volleyball, Dylan Day, Grayson Edwards and Courtney Tyndall made the list.
In girls golf, Lexi Garner and Kalyn Trujillo were chosen.
