BEAUFORT — Coaches are fond of saying you’re either winning or you’re learning.
The East Carteret girls basketball team did the latter Friday in its regular season finale against Pamlico, dropping its first league contest of the year to fall to 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference and 16-2 overall.
The Mariners lost 46-42 after lackluster work in the third quarter that saw the squad score just four points. After opening up the frame with two free throws in the first 15 seconds, East surrendered six straight points, and coach Ryan Sacoco took out the starters. His team gave up another seven consecutive points before he brought back a few starters in the final minute of the period.
“I did a wholesale change, because I didn’t like the effort I was seeing,” he said. “We’re not chasing down rebounds, we’re letting loose balls go, we had lazy passes, we weren’t trailing fastbreaks. We’ll see how they respond. Credit to the five that went in there. They deserve to play just as much as anybody.”
East’s 10-game winning streak came to an end, and it fell for the first time since Dec. 21.
When Tanzania Locklear scored with 1:10 left in the third, the Mariners had witnessed a five-point halftime lead turn into a five-point deficit. They didn’t play much better to start the fourth, giving up five points in a row to trail 35-26.
A Sydney Roberson three-pointer and two straight treys from Locklear quickly tied the score at the 4:17 mark. Locklear scored 10 points in the fourth, with nine of those coming on three-pointers, on her way to a game-high 21 points. Roberson scored 11 points while hitting three treys.
The Hurricanes (9-10 overall, 5-5 conference) then went on a 7-2 run with Kaylee Smith scoring the final three to make it 42-37 with 1:35 remaining. Smith scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
East tied it up again with single free throws from Kendalyn Dixon and Locklear, followed by a three from Locklear to knot the score at 42-42 with 39 seconds left on the clock.
Mya Smith hit a layup and Tra’Nijah Pettihomme connected on two free throws down the stretch to close the book on an East team that failed to score again.
“We had our chances,” Sacoco said. “We couldn’t capitalize. Credit to Pamlico. Congratulations to them. They came out and played well, took us out of our game. I’m sad our seniors lost on senior night. It was an emotional night. It was an emotional week.”
The Mariners were still dealing with the tragic aftermath of losing four students from the school in a plane crash last weekend. They overcame those emotions Tuesday in arguably their best performance of the season, beating Southside 73-50.
The return home to a packed gymnasium full of camo-clad fans in honor of those student victims who loved to hunt and fish could not rally the troops. East never seemed comfortable in the game, becoming increasingly discombobulated late, even with the score within reach versus a scrappy Pamlico squad that came ready to play from the jump after losing three straight games.
“We were tired of losing,” Pamlico coach April Rose said. “We did something different. The gameplan was to slow it down. We got into a speed match with them last time, and we don’t have the athletes that they do.”
The Hurricanes entered the game under .500 in conference play – they lost the first matchup with East 50-40 – and stood fourth with a 4-5 league mark in a rare down year for the club. They had won eight consecutive league championships and sported a 91-1 conference record in that time.
Pamlico worked this season with just a six-player rotation on a roster of seven, which ultimately led it to get swept by Southside on last-second buckets in 61-59 and 67-65 setbacks with the last one coming in double overtime.
“We haven’t been able to close games prior to this,” Rose said. “We came close but lost at the end. We’ve not been confident in our ability late. We can’t scrimmage in practice with just seven, so I’m glad we had those close games. We learned from our mistakes and didn’t repeat it a third time.”
Mya Smith led the Hurricanes with 18 points with eight of those coming in the second half. Pettihomme scored 11 of her 13 in the second half.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pamlico............................... 8 9 14 15 - 46
East Carteret..................... 11 11 4 16 - 42
PAMLICO (46) – M. Smith 18, Pettihomme 13, K. Smith 10, Dawson 5.
EAST CARTERET (42) – Locklear 21, Roberson 11, Kenl. Dixon 5, Kend. Dixon 3, Grady 2.
