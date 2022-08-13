HAVELOCK — The West Carteret football team showed flashes of impressive play Wednesday afternoon in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock.
The Patriots scored a touchdown versus North Lenoir while shutting out the Hawks. They also scored a touchdown against North Pitt while giving up three. West didn’t play Havelock.
“We did the small things that you worry about leading up to week one, like lining up right, doing the right assignment, getting the calls correct,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “You take those things for granted midseason, but they are a big deal in week one. They can be headaches in week one, but we did those things right.”
West brings back six starters on defense and four on offense for a team that won its first league championship in 57 years with a 5-0 conference record. The Patriots put up an 8-3 overall record and won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years.
West looked particularly sharp against a North Lenoir squad that went 4-6 last year and 1-5 in the brutally tough East Central Conference to finish sixth in the seven-team league. The ECC featured 2A state runner-up Wallace-Rose Hill and conference champion East Duplin.
In a scrimmage that saw teams start at the opposing 40-yard line, the Patriots’ defense didn’t allow the Hawks to reach the 30-yard line during a 10-minute session.
“The defense was physical, flying around, meeting ball carriers in the hole, staying with responsibilities,” Barrow said. “I liked the way our front seven responded.”
Dalton Newman, Noah Anderson, Adam Cummings and Lamar Teel delivered a number of stops in the backfield.
Bryan Garner registered an interception against North Pitt, but the Panthers responded with three scores.
“We looked really good on defense,” Barrow said. “We just had a couple of lapses in the secondary versus North Pitt, but we are breaking in new corners, so I wasn’t too concerned with that.”
Jaylen Hewitt made a statement in the team’s four-player quarterback battle, hitting Justice Dade’El for a touchdown against North Lenoir and looking in control of the offense.
Garner also hit Dade’El for a score against North Pitt with a perfectly placed pass across the field to the right corner of the end zone. Cummings delivered the team to the 10-yard line on that drive. Matthew Howell also took his turn under center.
“We’re still looking at the quarterbacks,” Barrow said. “Our mind will be made up soon. There is a way we are leaning.”
The Panthers went 7-4 last year and 4-2 in the Eastern Plains Conference to finish third out of seven teams. They brought a large-bodied team to Havelock.
“Their offensive line was massive, and they had big guys at running back,” Barrow said. “They had some success against us, but I feel like we held our own. We’re still a smaller defense, but guys have bulked up some, so that will help us in the trenches. Last year, we faced teams with hosses up front, and we got pushed around some, so that was encouraging to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.