JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys tennis team began the season on the right foot Wednesday with an 8-1 win over Jacksonville.
The top two doubles matches proved competitive with 8-5 outcomes.
West’s Adam Cummings and Slate Taber defeated Azzan Lowery and Samuel Adams in the No. 1 match, while teammates Jake Bradley and Tristan Blaine got by Clayton Dotson and Joseph Davide in the No. 2 match.
Worth Stack and Tanner Hahn had no such trouble in the No. 3 match with an 8-0 blanking of Robert Lincoln and Stephen Tuton.
Bradley faced the tightest singles match, taking a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Dotson at No. 2.
Stack got past Davide at No. 4 with a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Cummings, Hahn and Blaine didn’t give up more than two points in any set in their contests.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 8, Jacksonville 1
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Azzan Lowery (J), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2: Jake Bradley (WC) def. Clayton Dotson (J), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3: Samuel Adams (J) def. Slate Taber (WC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Joseph Davide (J), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 5: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Robert Lincoln (J), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Stephen Tuton (J), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Adam Cummings/Slate Taber (WC) def. Azzan Lowery/Samuel Adams (J), 8-5.
No. 2: Jake Bradley/Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Clayton Dotson/Joseph Davide (J), 8-5.
No. 2: Worth Stack/Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Robert Lincoln/Stephen Tuton (J), 8-0.
