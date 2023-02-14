CARY — The Croatan boys and girls swim team came home with plenty of hardware from the 3A state championship meet held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday.
The boys team placed fourth overall, missing the podium by just 11 points. It tallied 166 behind Carrboro in first with 231, Lake Norman Charter in second with 192 and Northwest Cabarrus in third with 177.
It is the squad’s seventh straight season finishing in the top five of the state.
Head coach Mikaela Worsinger pointed to the program’s family approach in helping it sustain such a level of success.
“The Croatan swim team is more of a family than an athletic team,” she said. “These athletes push each other to the max every day and want to work as hard as they can to ensure the success of their team. We celebrate everyone’s success from the athlete who has never swum to the athletes who are on the podium at the state swim meet.”
The Cougars’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Matej Roth, Nathan Michalowicz, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic captured the squad’s lone state championship. The quartet swam the relay in 1 minute, 27.76 seconds.
The boys team finished with three total podium placers, all in relay races. Rylan Feimster, Michalowicz, Padgett and Simcic teamed up to place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:15.24.
A third group made up of Gavin Pesko, Feimster, Padgett and Michalowicz, placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:41.44.
Worsinger said she knew the team didn’t have the depth this year to win the team title over powerhouses from the western region, but its best shot to score the most points came in the relays.
“We knew we had a shot at all three, and it would depend on who showed up that day,” Worsinger said. “To be top three in all relays was amazing. But the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle were some of the most exciting races of the day.”
The 200-yard freestyle team was only in sixth place after the first 50 yards, but Worsinger knew that would happen when she put her fastest swimmers in the second and third positions instead of the traditional first and last.
“That put our team in a position to come from behind and catch Carrboro off guard,” Worsinger said. “They realized what happened in the 200 and weren’t going to let it happen without a fight in the 400. Both of those relays were close, and the entire stadium was on their feet as we watched the neck-and-neck races.”
The Cougar boys squad produced four more top-10 finishes. Simcic grabbed two, placing fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.02 seconds and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 21.72 clocking.
Padgett placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 53.43, and Michalowicz finished in eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.76.
Feimster placed 16th in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:01.10 clocking, and Pesko was 18th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.04,
--------------
The Croatan girls swim team placed 11th in its meet with 81 points. Carrboro won it with 196.
The top swimmer for the squad was Madison Bowen with two podium finishes. She placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:52.23 clocking that was 0.26 seconds off first place and placed second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:09.42.
“Madison Bowen had two amazing swims with personal bests in both,” Worsinger said. “She pushed herself to the limit and left it all in the pool. We couldn’t be prouder of her and cannot wait to see what she does next year. If her trend continues, she should be able to break the school records next season in both the 200 and 500 freestyles set by Lyndsey Reeve.”
Mackenzie Sampson, Falon McCabe, Sophia Monica and Bowen teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle relay to finish seventh with a 1:46.78 clocking.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Josie Klaumann, Emma Kimzey, Karly Futral and Sampson clocked a time of 4:27.47 to finish eighth.
Monica placed 16th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.22.
