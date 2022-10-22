JACKSONVILLE — Croatan dominated the 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship on Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park.
Both teams were just shy of perfect scores with the boys putting up 17 points and the girls producing 20. The girls won their 10th consecutive league title, while the boys captured their eighth in a row.
Swansboro was the runner-up in the girls meet with 56 points, followed by West Carteret with 66 and White Oak with 97.
West Carteret was the runner-up in the boys meet with 45 points, followed by White Oak with 69, Swansboro with 104 and Dixon with 133.
The Cougars were victorious despite being hit hard by the flu in recent weeks.
“We had a good number of runners who were affected and couldn’t practice,” Croatan girls coach Rico Quispe said. “We didn’t know who was going to be healthy to run at conference until the day of the meet. We were very pleased with their effort and performance.”
Audrey Kirkwood, one of the top runners on the girls team, missed the meet.
Croatan still earned six of the top eight spots.
Kayla Hunt gave the squad its top finisher in the 41-runner race with a second-place standing in 21 minutes, 8 seconds. Ashley Kirkwood followed closely behind in third in 21:09.
Cameran Ladd took fourth in 21:26, followed by Kennedy Zaiden in fifth in 21:33 and Tessa McFarland in sixth in 21:35. Emilie Hayes closed out Croatan’s top six with an eighth-place time of 21:54.
“We had others who stepped up,” Quispe said. “Kayla had a great day and is feeling very confident for regionals. Tessa showed a lot of grit by running in pain and finishing the race. We hope to have everyone back in good health to be able to compete at regionals.”
Caroline Dickinson supplied West with its lone top-10 finish, taking seventh in 21:44.
Elaina Sherline secured 12th in 22:21, and Marlena Marson placed 15th in 22:32. Anna Johnson ended up 18th in 22:45, followed by Tyler Collins in 20th in 22:51 and Ansley Jones in 21st in 22:52.
Croatan took five of the top six spots in the 44-runner boys race.
“We couldn’t be happier with our performances,” Croatan boys coach Andy Bulfer said. “The flu is going around, but the kids fought through it and had great races.”
Tyrese Cone won the meet by 16 seconds, taking first in 15:54.
Teammate James Wallace followed in second in 16:10, and Noah Guerrero took third in 16:37. Matthew Quispe finished fifth in 16:40, and Trey Austin placed sixth in 17:04.
Cooper Stephens rounded out the top six for the Cougars by taking 14th in 18:06.
“We hope to carry this momentum to the regional championship next week,” Bulfer said. “It’s always awesome watching boys turn into men over the course of a season.”
Sophomores again led the way for West.
Jake Knight gave the Patriots their top finisher by placing fourth in 16:39, and fellow sophomore Chance McCubbin took seventh in 17:30.
Landon Gray rounded out the top 10 in 17:44, and Carter Bass followed in 11th in 17:47. Hunter Guthrie placed 13th in 18:05, and Nash Taylor ended up 22nd in 18:42.
