CARTERET COUNTY — A trio of Thanksgiving Day races are slated for Thursday, Nov. 24.
The 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot will be a free event hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Committee in support of the Kayak for the Warriors Angel Tree.
Online registration will run through Wednesday, Nov. 23, or participants can register in person that same day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brock Basin or on Thanksgiving morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the start location, McNeill Park.
The event will consist of a 5K that begins at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile stroll and dog walk that begins at 9:15.
The course will take runners through the town’s streets and the Crystal Coast Country Club.
-----------
The seventh annual Turkey Trot for the Trail will be an untimed race hosted by The GYM at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center in support of the completion of The Cape Carteret Trail, a 3.1-mile loop.
Online or in-person registration at the gym will continue until Nov. 23 at noon for the cost of $30. There will be a price increase after that time.
Participants are encouraged to pick up their race packets beginning on Monday at noon until Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. However, race-day pickup will take place from 7-7:45 a.m.
The event will consist of a 5K that begins at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run that begins at 8:15.
The course begins and ends at The GYM and carries runners through the Star Hill area.
-----------
The Sports Center of Morehead City’s Performance Zone will host its seventh annual Turkey Burner on Thanksgiving Day in support of the Performance Zone Scholarship Fund.
The cost for the event is $30.
The event will consist of a 3-mile run with interval workouts that begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be a shorter version offered for kids, too.
The course will begin and end at Sports Center.
