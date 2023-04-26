MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots have won four girls soccer games in a row, but none were bigger than their 2-0 triumph over Richlands on Senior Night Tuesday.
They held off a late 15-minute attack from the Wildcats to move to 5-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference and set up a primetime matchup with Dixon on Wednesday this week.
The Bulldogs are 6-0-1 in the league and hold the edge in the series after beating West 4-2 in the first meeting.
“It was literally the worst we’ve played all season,” West first-year coach Cory Noe said of the first matchup. “I’ve never seen us look like that. We played awful. I don’t expect us to play like that again. We’re looking for a revenge game.”
The Patriots have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games, going 8-1-1 in that time, and stand 10th in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings.
Dixon has gone 14 games without a loss, going 11-0-3 in that time. The Bulldogs are 12-1-3 overall and sixth in the 3A East rankings.
Richlands, which put up a 3-0-1 record in its previous four games, is now 10-4-3 overall and 3-2-1 in conference play. The Wildcats, who fell 2-1 to West in the first meeting, are 12th in the 3A East rankings.
West withstood a furious push from Richlands in the last 15 minutes with the visitors attacking nine times, putting five shots on frame, shooting wide once, registering a corner kick and colliding with keeper Chloe Dunn on another run.
“We thought we were going to get one,” Richlands coach Michael Roed said. “We just came up short. They played well. They are a good team.”
Dunn came up with five saves during the stretch but had to come off the field after the collision. Ava Johnson substituted for a minute and picked up the ball on a soft kick.
“She is a very good keeper,” Roed said of Dunn. “She had some good saves. I thought we had some good looks.”
Dunn, who ended the night with 10 saves, earned her third straight clean sheet and now has six on the season. She has given up just six goals in six league games.
“She is fantastic,” Noe said. “She is a rock in the back. She’s ‘Steady Freddie.’ Having her back there with our backline lets us be expressive. It starts in the back and moves its way up.”
Dunn’s big punt helped her team put a bow on the contest with Sam Huber taking the kick and displaying her talent by putting the ball in the net on a breakaway with only 42 seconds remaining.
“That last goal was probably cruel to them,” Noe said. “The way they played, a 1-0 score line was fair, but that was a moment of brilliance from Sam.”
Huber, who hit the post just a minute into the second half, has five goals in the last six games and leads the team with 13 on the season.
“Sam is a good player,” Roed said. “She’s tall, fast, she can whip balls around, and she can finish them. That second goal, we were pushing everybody up, and she gets a breakaway.”
Sasha Baker broke a scoreless tie 14 minutes into the second half, collecting the ball, turning and firing it off her left foot across the keeper and into the opposite corner of the net.
“She’s got a truly cultured left foot,” Noe said. “Really tremendous technique, far past curler. Brilliant stuff.”
Baker scored her 10th goal of the season with four coming in the last five games.
Richlands held a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal and took three corner kicks while West took none.
“I thought we possessed the ball,” Roed said. “It was a game of two different styles, and West Carteret’s style won tonight. We tried to keep possession, and that didn’t win against the team that counterattacked. We made one mistake in the back, and they capitalized on it. We had chances, but they scored on theirs.”
The Patriots honored seven players, including Ali Manarelli, Eliza Shertzer, Taylor Hicks, Maura Huber, Mary Neal Rowland, Emmy Wade Langley and Johnson on Senior Night.
Noe highlighted the play of Langley as a key component in the win.
“I moved her from center back into the middle to be a rampager and disrupt play, and she was really aggressive going forward,” he said. “I thought that gave us a platform to control possession and get the ball to our players up top. It was certainly a well-earned win. I can’t be happier with the girls.”
Here are results of the game:
Richlands................................... 0 0 - 0
West Carteret............................ 0 2 - 2
Richlands West Carteret
13 Shots 6
3 Corner Kicks 0
3 Saves 11
5 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Baker, 54th min.
WC – S. Huber, 79th min.
