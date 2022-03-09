OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team slipped to 0-1-1 on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Hunt.
The Cougars tied Union Pines 0-0 the night before, leaving them still looking for their first win of the season headed into the second week of the schedule.
Gentry Straub scored the lone goal for the Cougars. Hunt (3-0) got two goals from Mariah Polk and one from Madyson Brown. Hannah Mosley and Brown had an assist apiece.
There was no other statistical information from the match.
The Cougars will play Clinton (1-1) on Friday at a neutral site before taking a weeklong break.
