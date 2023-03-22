The baseball and softball campaigns in the 3A Coastal Conference should provide some intriguing races this spring.
Taking a look at the baseball standings, you’d think there may not be much quality there.
Entering the week, four of the teams had two wins while White Oak was 1-5.
West Carteret was 2-3, followed by Croatan, Swansboro and Dixon each at 2-5 and Richlands at 2-6.
Look a little closer, and you’ll see why.
Swansboro’s opponents are 30-6 while West’s are 19-4 and Croatan’s 26-9.
Here are the opponents Croatan has lost to so far: Hoggard is fifth in the MaxPreps 4A East rankings, South Brunswick is sixth in 3A, Jacksonville is 14th in 3A, Ashley is 19th in 4A, and New Bern is 24th in 4A.
West has lost to J.H. Rose, which is first in 3A, D.H. Conley, third in 4A, and South Central, 11th in 3A.
Swansboro has lost to Jacksonville, New Bern, D.H. Conley, North Brunswick, which is ninth in 3A, and Trask, sixth in 2A.
J.H. Rose (8-0), D.H. Conley (6-0) and South Brunswick (6-0) are undefeated while Hoggard (5-1), Jacksonville (5-1), North Brunswick (7-1) and Trask (7-1) have each lost just one game.
On the softball side, West has to wonder if it can overcome the pitching of Swansboro and Richlands.
Swansboro’s Peyton Eckert has a 0.26 ERA in 53 innings while striking out 127 and walking 12 to help the Pirates move to 8-0. The senior has signed with UNC Wilmington.
Swansboro has outscored its opponents 51-5.
Richlands’ Makenzie Goin has a 0.67 ERA in 42 innings while striking out 74 and walking five. The Wildcats are 7-2 with their two losses coming by one run apiece.
Richlands has outscored its opponents 66-13.
