CEDAR ISLAND — Zack Davis paid the $20 entry fee last weekend for the fourth annual Cedar Island Mullet Fishing Tournament, figuring it’s for a good cause but didn’t plan on fishing.
Instead, he was just looking to enjoy a ride to Ocracoke with his daughter Addie, 11, and son, Dallas, 6.
He then saw some mullets and told Dallas to throw the weight to send the net overboard.
“When he did, he turned around and says “Daddy they’re hittin’ her,’” said Davis, a marine trades and welding tech teacher at East Carteret High School, and a commercial fisherman.
Davis had no idea what was in store for him. After pulling in the 200-yard net slammed with fish, he brought them in and learned he was the winner with 1,077 pounds of mullets.
“It was the biggest set I’ve ever made,” he said. “I’m a shrimper, not a mulleter. I was excited to hear we won. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then.”
It was Davis’ second time participating in the tournament, and based on his affection for the organizers, he’ll likely sign up again.
“It’s a good, fun event that goes to a good cause, and it’s run and organized by the best people on the planet,” he said. “I love the way Cedar Island has held to the traditions of Down East, and it provides a good time for people to enjoy family and friends.”
Anderson Styron won the heaviest mullet trophy after weighing in a 5-pounder.
What started as a fun competition among friends has turned into a major fundraiser for this Down East community.
Anna Brown’s husband, Kyle, and his buddies decided to see who could catch the most mullets in July, 2020.
Four years later, the fourth annual Cedar Island Mullet Fishing Tournament raised about $8,000 for the community’s cemetery and funeral funds.
“We think we have outgrown our backyard,” Brown said. “Word has gotten around, and a few more people have come in and added to it, so we are hoping to maybe have it at the fire department from now on. We hope more people will get involved, and we’ll keep it going.”
The coronavirus pandemic eliminated fundraisers for the community’s cemetery and funeral funds in 2020, so that seemed like an easy choice for the tournament’s donation.
Brown estimated there were six boats and the event raised about $1,500 in year one. There were 10 boats in the second year, 20 last year and 22 this year. More than 125 people attended the fourth annual tournament.
Donations are raised though a $20 entry fee, the sale of the caught mullets, and the sale of T-shirts designed by Jessie Goodwin.
“Instead of having a lot of fundraisers, after year two, we decided this could be the main one,” Brown said. “It’s been a good fundraiser for us. We have five or six cemeteries where we need to keep the grass cut, flags up, lights on. And we need to feed families after funerals.”
The last three tournaments have been held in memory of a special person, including Johnnie Styron in 2021, Noah Styron in 2022, and Vada Marie Styron this year.
“Down East comes out to help support their own,” Brown said. “Everyone has a good time, they get to eat, and if you’re from Down East, a fried mullet, a barbecued mullet, a smoked mullet, is like caviar.”
