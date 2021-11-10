MOREHEAD CITY — Those who know Harvey Walker as a Morehead City town councilman, who returned to the position after being elected Nov. 2, may be surprised to learn he was once a football player.
And not just any ordinary football player.
Walker has been selected for induction in the Western Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame after putting together one of the best defensive careers in Catamount history.
“It was very refreshing,” Walker said of receiving the announcement. “I was hoping it would happen, but I didn’t know. It brought back a whole lot of memories. Those were some really nice days up there. I enjoyed Cullowhee. I really did. I would recommend Cullowhee for anyone.”
He will be inducted with former baseball player Paul Menhart (1988-90) and Gerald Austin (1964-69), a two-time WCU graduate and well-known football official. The 32nd class will have its ceremonies surrounding the final home football game of the season as WCU hosts mountain rival East Tennessee State in the Blue Ridge Border Battle on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Walker was born in Morehead City but moved to Baltimore, Md., where he was all-state in football and baseball at Mount Saint Joseph High School.
He was recruited to WCU and converted to defensive back by head coach Bob Waters.
Walker finished his career second in program history with 22 interceptions – he’s just one behind David Rathburn (1971-1974) with 23 – posting three or more in each of his four seasons on the gridiron, the only defender on record to solely lead the squad in interceptions for three separate seasons.
He also set the benchmark with four interceptions returned for touchdowns in his career and is credited with two of the top six longest interception returns in school history, 74 and 72 yards.
“I was gifted back then,” Walker said. “God gave me some skills. I enjoyed playing defensive back. I had good range. I liked sitting back and waiting. And I was pretty fast. Speed was my attribute.”
Walker set a program record with nine interceptions in the 1969 season – a mark that still stood entering the 2021 season – helping the Catamounts to a 9-1 record and a No. 8 national ranking.
He added two fumble recoveries and returned a punt for a touchdown to earn All-NAIA District 26 honors and also garnered the Big Play Award in the 1969 season as selected by Coach Waters. Walker and his 1969 teammates were inducted into the WCU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
After two years with the Catamounts, the Vietnam War interrupted his career.
“I volunteered because I looked at the draft and my number was 50, and they were going to 125, so I figured I would go ahead and get it over with and join the branch I wanted to go in,” he said.
He joined the Air Force and spent time in Arizona and Thailand during a three-year stint.
“My coach, he then drafted me back into the world,” Walker said. “He sent me a letter saying he’d like to have me back.”
Upon returning to Cullowhee in 1975, Walker again paced the Catamounts in interceptions with three while also leading the team in kickoff returns, fumble recoveries, and deflected passes.
He closed his outstanding career by finishing fourth nationally in NCAA Division II in interceptions as a senior in 1976 with seven, and amassed a program single-season best 171 interception return yards while collecting AP All-America honorable mention plaudits.
Walker continues to hold the fourth-longest interception return in school history, returning a pick 74 yards for a score against Appalachian State on Oct. 2, 1976.
He also keyed the 1976 defense, which ranked second in all of NCAA Division II in pass defense, limiting foes to 62.6 yards passing per game. The Catamounts held 10 teams to just 626 passing yards that season. Only one other team in the 54-year history of the program has given up less than 1,000 yards in a season, that being the 1979 team that gave up 852 to 11 opponents.
“I ended up doing better than I did before,” Walker said of his comeback. “I was really surprised. And we were such a good defense. We held Lenoir-Rhyne to six passing yards in the last game of my senior year.”
Walker was one of the founding members of the first African-American fraternities on WCU's campus – the Nu Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc., in 1977. Later, he established the Harvey Walker Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship at WCU, receiving a community service award from the state organization during his time.
Walker has served as a town councilman and the mayor pro tem in Morehead City for 10 years. He also served as a past chairman of the board of trustees for Elizabeth City State University from 2013-2017. Walker also held positions within the Carteret County Department of Social Services, Health Department Board, Triangle Transit Authority and been a board member for Habitat for Humanity, in addition to serving as the CEO of Coastal Carolina Industries.
