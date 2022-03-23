INDIANAPOLIS — Cooper Webb didn’t let injuries or pain stand in way in the 11th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
The county native overcame a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand to take fifth at Indianapolis.
“Overall, I got off easy,” Webb wrote on social media before the race. “I get paid to race, so I’ll see you in Indy.”
Webb appeared to escape serious injury in the 10th round.
On the 17th lap of the Detroit main event, Webb and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb overjumped a double and cased the landing of the next jump.
Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, slamming them both hard to the ground. Sexton was then also hit by his bike, and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back.
Webb somehow remounted and rolled around for three laps with one hand on the handlebars until race officials told to him to head to the mechanics area. He finished 20th.
Webb showed his usual grit throughout the day at Indianapolis. In the 450SX second heat, he secured a third-place start and raced his bike in the podium battle early on. He eventually settled into fourth, preserving himself with a comfortable pace to earn a fourth-place transfer into the main event.
As the gate dropped for the main event, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider found himself back in ninth place off the start and quickly worked his way to just outside the top five early on.
He grinded out lap after lap to put himself in a favorable position late in the race. Sitting in sixth with four laps to go, Webb inherited the fifth-place spot and made a big charge to finish only 0.485 seconds shy of Sexton in fourth place.
“Today wasn’t great feeling-wise,” Webb said. “I’m in a lot of pain but just getting through it. I kind of saved it all for that main event, and I’m glad I was able to get through it. I had a good ride, but I wish I would have had a better start to be in the mix. It was tough riding and not being able to do some obstacles, but we fought in there. My goal was top five tonight, and I achieved that. I was right there for fourth, and it felt good. We were close to that podium, which is all I can ask for.”
The crash in Detroit came at an inopportune time for Webb.
The defending 450SX champion had caught fire in recent weeks after a slow start, rattling off three straight podium finishes to climb to third in the season standings. Webb placed second at Minneapolis, third at Arlington and second at Daytona.
Webb is now fifth in the season standings but is within striking distance of the runner-up spot with six races to go.
He sports 191 points to trail Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia each with 204, and Malcolm Stewart with 202.
Webb is six points ahead of teammate Marvin Musquin and eight points ahead of Sexton.
Eli Tomac is running away with the championship with 255 points.
Tomac continued his dominance in the 11th round, nailing down his sixth win of the season and his fourth victory in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium.
He earned his 43rd win in Supercross and is now fifth on the all-time wins list.
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will head to Seattle on Saturday for Round 12 of the 17-round season.
Qualifying will air at 4 p.m. on Peacock and the gate will drop at 10 p.m. on Peacock and USA Network.
