OCEAN — A defensive battle at Croatan on Friday gave way to an 18-7 victory for the Cougars over previously unbeaten East Carteret.
All three phases of the game clicked into place for Croatan in the win. The Cougars (2-1) scored the last 18 points in the game, its methodical offense only allowing the Mariners’ offense to see the field four times. The defense held East (2-1) to just 34 yards in the second half and took advantage of two late kickoff fumbles to win their fourth straight game against the county rival.
“The guys were pumped for this,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We really didn’t want to go backwards tonight. We went 1-0 last week. Now we wanted to go 2-0.”
The Cougars were coming off a 56-38 win over Pamlico County last week in which the defense gave up 341 total yards. That followed a 42-0 loss to Havelock in week one where the Rams put up 436 yards. On Friday, the unit held a Mariner offense averaging 359 yards per game to just 139 total.
“Our defense stepped up tonight,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “When you look at East, they scare you to death with their weapons. They have so many guys who can hurt you. To hold that team to seven points, are you kidding me? I’m so proud of my guys.”
East led for three quarters after senior quarterback Jacob Nelson put his team up by a score early in the second quarter with a 47-yard sprint to the end zone. Croatan didn’t score until its fourth possession of the night, on a 15-yard run from running back Brayden Stephens.
The senior back finished the night with 244 yards and three touchdowns. He has 640 yards and seven touchdowns after three games.
Neither team was able to hold on the momentum in the game until the fourth quarter when two special teams’ blunders handed Croatan complete control of the game.
Stephens had just capped a 7-play, 50-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 12-7 lead with 5:20 left in the final period. The ensuing kickoff from Christian Taylor was supposed to be a “hard groundball,” but it was short, and after a bounce, glanced off an East player and got scooped up by Croatan’s Josh Steffy.
The Cougars only needed six runs from Stephens to chew up 35 short yards to the visitor’s end zone and take the decisive lead with 1:21 on the clock. If that didn’t take the wind out of the Mariner sails, another fumble on the subsequent kickoff certainly finished the job.
“Losing stinks,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “This game came down to small mistakes. And not just one or two, either. With the way Croatan runs their offense, you can’t do that. They will capitalize on those mistakes, and they sure did tonight.”
The Mariners were visibly worn down by the fourth quarter of the game as they battled Croatan’s hard-nosed run attack. The Cougars rushed the ball 52 times in the game for a punishing 5.4 yards-per-carry average. They had long drives of 19 and 11 plays, neither of which produced scores.
In the first half, East held the Cougars to just 116 yards.
“We stopped the run in the first half,” Frazier said. “That’s big in 2A football. The defensive line and linebackers did a great job for those first two quarters. Croatan’s offense challenges you to be a man and be tough, and our guys did that in the first half.”
Frazier pointed out the difficulty of playing his starters both ways, a challenge made worse when Nelson tweaked his knee on the Mariners’ first drive.
“It took some things out of our gameplan, but our guys played hard,” Frazier said. “It’s tough when our guys on defense are rolling over to offense and then back to defense and then back to offense. A team like Croatan, it wears you down.”
The Cougars moved the ball methodically all night, but that didn’t translate into points until the fourth quarter. That didn’t bother Gurley, who knew the points would come later if his team kept the pace of the game at a crawl. East only ran two offensive possessions in each half.
“That’s what we do,” Gurley said. “In the first quarter, it might look even because teams are fresh. But our goal is to wear the other team down so that by the fourth, we have the advantage.”
After his defense gave up 280 passing yards to Pamlico and 191 versus Havelock, Gurley was worried about how East might take find an advantage with playmakers Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka and Antonio Bryant a threat to break a big play anytime. However, the Mariners came into the game with a spread triple option that has favored the run. Nelson went 3-of-10 for 23 yards passing in the game.
“We knew coming they were a run-heavy team, but they have a very capable passing attack,” Gurley said. “They pick their spots when they throw. I thought they might try to exploit us through the air, but our defense took what they gave us. Our goal was to stop them, and we did.”
Nelson accounted for most of his team’s yards with 102 rushing yards on eight carries. Matheka had the longest reception of the night with a 17-yard catch in the third quarter.
Croatan only attempted one pass all night, a 13-yard dart from Coleman Davis to Jackson Griffing.
The Cougars will travel to East Duplin (2-1) on Friday. East will host White Oak (1-1).
Here are results of the game:
East Carteret.................... 0 7 0 0 - 7
Croatan........................... 0 0 6 12 - 18
East Carteret Croatan
8 First Downs 20
18-116 Rushes-yards 52-281
3-10-0 Passing 1-2-0
23 Passing yards 13
139 Total yards 294
1-1 Fumbles-lost 2-1
1-32 Punts 0-0
4-40 Penalties-yards 10-70
Scoring Summary
EC – Nelson 47 run (88 kick), 11:49, 2nd.
C – Stephens 15 run (Kick failed), 3:22, 3rd.
C – Stephens 6 run (Run failed), 5:19, 4th.
C – Stephens 13 run (Run failed), 1:21, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: East Carteret – Nelson 8-102, Bryant 7-8, Doans 2-6, Matheka 1-0; Croatan – Stephens 36-244, Bentz 11-23, Taylor 4-14.
PASSING: East Carteret – Nelson 3-10-0-23; Croatan – Davis 1-1-0-13, Taylor 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: East Carteret – Matheka 1-17, Shepard 1-9, Bryant 1-7; Croatan – Griffing 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.