OCEAN — Croatan earned five big awards from the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the release of boys soccer, football, girls soccer and softball honors.
The Cougars swept accolades in boys soccer with Travis Garner-McGraw taking Player of the Year and Paul Slater earning Coach of the Year.
The football team also collected two awards with Dakota Gray getting the Defensive Player of the Year and Andrew Gurley garnering Coach of the Year.
Gwen O’Brien was named Player of the Year in girls soccer.
Garner-McGraw scored 41 goals in just 18 games and added five assists for a whopping total of 87 points as he helped lead Croatan to its first state title in program history with a 4-1 win over Hibriten in the 2A final.
Under Slater’s guidance, the Cougars went 18-0 and were the only unbeaten team left in the state and ranked No. 1 in the state across all classifications.
Croatan also went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference for its second-ever league title. The club outscored its conference opponents 71-3.
Gray shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with Dixon’s Otillio Martinez-Felix and Southwest Onslow’s Caleb Guice.
Gray led the Cougars with 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in nine games while ranking fourth with 37 tackles.
His team surrendered just 9.3 points per game in league play.
Gurley guided Croatan to its first-ever outright conference title in the program’s 23rd year.
The team went 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference by handing Southwest Onslow its first and only loss in the history of the league.
The Cougars went 7-2 overall with a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
O’Brien shared her honor with Dixon’s Morgan Radamacher.
O’Brien posted five goals and 11 assists to help her team go 14-1-1 overall and 11-0-1 in the Coastal 8 to win the league championship. The club made it to the third round of the state playoffs.
Croatan had numerous selections to the all-conference teams in boys soccer, football, girls soccer and softball.
Those include: boys soccer, Gavin Beaupre, Garrett Boucher, Lane Hartman, Danny Metcalf, and Eli Simonette; football, Colton Sullivan, Dustin Hayden, Matthew Felipe, Alex Barnes, Conner McLeod, Jaden Cooper and Paul Skinner; girls soccer, Cora Taylor, Logan Howard, Haley Cousins, Gentry Straub and Kaygan Forsythe; softball, Sarah Melby and Shelby Waltrip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.