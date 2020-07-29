OCEAN — Trenton native and Croatan agriculture teacher Will Sutton is still the king of “Mount Olympus” after the latest episode of NBC’s The Titan Games.
The 26-year-old jayvee boys basketball coach defeated Josh Porter of Fayetteville on the obstacle course to retain his Titan title and move on as the automatic Mount Olympus challenger in the Eastern Region final on Monday, Aug. 3.
The losing contestants on Mount Olympus from the three previous episodes will compete against each other to challenge Sutton one more time on the obstacle course to become the regional finalist. The Western Region champion is Noah Palicia and the Central Region champion is Matt Chan. The male and female winners of each region will face off against each other for the right to win $100,000 as this year’s Titan.
“I’m blessed with the opportunity to go out there and showcase my abilities,” Sutton said Monday night after the episode aired. “I’m thankful for everyone surrounding me and giving me all the praise and support. I just thank God for the opportunity.”
Sutton has enjoyed dominant victories on Mount Olympus since he premiered on the show July 13. In that opening episode, he toppled UFC fighter Tyron Woodley to take the five-time welterweight champion’s spot as the Pro Titan and defend his title until the regional final. Last week, Sutton defeated Ryan Steenberg of Rochester, N.Y.
“It has been a good time,” he said. “I really enjoyed it, and I’ve enjoyed watching it with my friends and family even more.”
In his first run on Mount Olympus, Woodley wore out early and left Sutton far in the lead. In the second, Steenberg injured his left bicep and forfeited, while Sutton still completed the course. In Monday’s episode, Sutton and Porter were neck-and-neck until the challenger took a spill out of the “Cage Crawl” section of the course. The fall slowed down Porter who couldn’t complete the 300-pound “Ball & Chain” section, leaving Sutton alone at the “Titan Tomb” for the victory.
“I saw him get a little lead, and I thought, ‘Well, I have a whole lot more in me,’ so I hit the gas,” Sutton said. “I was all gas, no brakes through the ‘Rat Cage.’ I was like a beagle chasing a rabbit. You have to be fast in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.