BEAUFORT — The Croatan and East Carteret football rivalry couldn’t pit two more different teams against each other this week.
One team enters the game with an undefeated record and a defense that hasn’t given up a point.
The other team has yet to win a game or score a point while giving up 113 points.
Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said to throw out the records and the points when the teams meet in Beaufort.
“A high school kid will look at their record and the scores of those games and think ‘We’ve got this,’ but we can’t think that way, because those were two good teams they played,” he said. “They’re going to be hungry. It's a home game and a big county rivalry game.”
The Cougars have won four straight in the series and outscored the Mariners 173-42 in those matchups. They own a 17-8 advantage in the rivalry.
Croatan is 2-0 this season, having earned a 21-6 win over Washington – the Pam Pack scored on special teams – and then taking a 23-0 victory over Pamlico.
East is 0-2 for the first time since 2019 after a 51-0 loss to White Oak and a 62-0 defeat versus Ashley.
“Versus White Oak, physically, we were out-matched,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “They were big and fast, their skill position talent was older, more experienced. But Ashley, I felt like we were evenly matched. We just got out-schemed, and they capitalized on our miscues.”
Frazier is hoping to see a different team in the third game of the season. A squad that lost its starting quarterback, wide receivers, and most of its defense from last season is still finding its way with new names in new places.
“Offensively, it comes down to scheme,” Frazier said. “We missed a lot of assignments, from alignment to executing the play. We’re going to shrink the playbook down some to help our guys operate at a high level. We aren’t disciplined the way we should be, and they see that.”
Frazier said morale on the team is still high despite the tough start to the season.
“On film, the guys can see we are one or two blocks away from breaking a long one,” he said. “We have to come out and play with some effort, be disciplined.”
The team enters the game relatively healthy with Antonio Bryant set to return.
Morale couldn’t be much higher at Croatan where the team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016.
“We’re happy with the rushing yards we’ve put up, our defense,” Gurley said. “Our defense – I know Pamlico was missing some guys last week – is just different. I’ve loved what our guys are doing.”
The Hurricanes hardly got anything going, and the Cougars’ defense is looking to keep its scoreless streak alive.
“They’re taking pride in it,” Gurley said. “They see it. Were they perfect, no, but they made up for it with our effort, pursuing the ball. They are motivated and want to keep that going. They’ve set a good foundation to build on.”
Nate Boal has led the defense with 20 tackles, including four for loss. Weston Thomas has 16 tackles, including four for loss.
The offense has racked up 613 rushing yards in two games, led by senior Josh Steffy with 229 and freshman Andrew Boucher with 150.
“The defense is ahead of the offense this time of year usually, but our offense will come along,” Gurley said. “We will get there. It will be nice to see them start clicking.”
Gurley said his team’s ability to hang on to the ball – it had five turnovers last week – will go a long way in getting the offense on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.